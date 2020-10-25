NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak; Raiders could be next

The NFL and its players association sent officials, including infectious disease experts, to Nashville where they reviewed video and interviewed players, coaches and other personnel.

The Titans had 24 people, including 13 players, test positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 11. The outbreak led the NFL to postpone two Tennessee games and the rescheduling of a game against Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Sunday and the second against Buffalo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13.

The NFL fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told the Associated Press.

Advertisement

But the NFL found the Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed. That kept the loss of draft picks or a forfeit out of the possible punishments.

That led to the fine, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans have commented on league discipline connected with the outbreak.

The Raiders might be the next team to be disciplined, according to the NFL Network. The NFL and NFLPA found that offensive lineman Trent Brown had not been consistently wearing his Kinexon contact-tracing device and he and the other starting offensive linemen had been congregating without face coverings during practice, even though those are required because the team is in the league’s supplemental intensive protocols.

If the Raiders are penalized, theirs could be stiffer than most because of their previous history. The Raiders organization has been fined $250,000 for coach Jon Gruden not wearing a mask on the sideline and, $50,000 for an unauthorized person in their postgame locker room, while several players were fined for not wearing masks at an indoor charity event.

Advertisement



