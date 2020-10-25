N’Keal Harry questionable to return vs. 49ers after suffering apparent head injury

FOXBOROUGH — Wide receiver N’Keal Harry is questionable to return to Sunday’s Patriots-49ers game after sustaining a possible head injury on a big hit from cornerback Tarvarius Moore.

At the end of the first quarter, on third and 8, quarterback Cam Newton targeted Harry on a short pass up the middle. Harry couldn’t hang onto the ball as Moore tackled him. The play was ruled an incomplete pass, and still would have been short of the first down had Harry maintained possession. There was no flag on the play.