N’Keal Harry questionable to return vs. 49ers after suffering apparent head injury

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated October 25, 2020, 28 minutes ago
N'Keal Harry, shown after the game against the Broncos last week, went to the locker room with an injury in the second quarter.
FOXBOROUGH — Wide receiver N’Keal Harry is questionable to return to Sunday’s Patriots-49ers game after sustaining a possible head injury on a big hit from cornerback Tarvarius Moore.

At the end of the first quarter, on third and 8, quarterback Cam Newton targeted Harry on a short pass up the middle. Harry couldn’t hang onto the ball as Moore tackled him. The play was ruled an incomplete pass, and still would have been short of the first down had Harry maintained possession. There was no flag on the play.

Harry walked off the field gingerly and immediately visited the blue medical tent before going back the locker room.

Earlier in the first quarter, Harry recorded a 6-yard reception, his lone catch prior to leaving the game.

