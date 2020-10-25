Bill Belichick benches Cam Newton for Jarrett Stidham in fourth quarter vs. 49ers

FOXBOROUGH — Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham took over for starter Cam Newton in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Patriots-49ers game.
Newton couldn’t get anything going against the 49ers, throwing three interceptions and registering just 98 passing yards. Coach Bill Belichick pulled the plug after Newton’s third pick, a pass that was tipped by wide receiver Julian Edelman.
After being inactive for New England’s first three games, Stidham officially earned the backup role after the team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. With Newton sidelined because of coronavirus, Brian Hoyer got the start but was benched in favor of Stidham in the third quarter. Hoyer has since been inactive.
