On their final strike, unknown Brett Phillips helps pull Rays back from the brink

Down one with two men on, Brett Phillips — who’d entered the game as a pinch runner in the eighth after Los Angeles took back the lead on a blooper — cracked a two-strike, two-out single to right center off Kenley Jansen. Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor fumbled the ball, then catcher Will Smith fumbled the relay throw at home, allowing both runs to score and the Rays to steal an 8-7 victory that evens the series at two games each.

After three games of the 2020 World Series without a single lead change, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays went back and forth throughout Saturday’s Game 4. The result was a tilt for the ages, and the upstart Rays making it a best-of-three for the championship on their final strike.

The teams had swapped runs for eight straight half innings from the bottom of the fourth to the top of the eighth, when Corey Seager blooped a two-strike Nick Anderson fastball over shortstop, his second RBI of the game scoring Taylor to make it 7-6 and put the Dodgers in position to take a three games to one Series lead.

The Rays stranded two in the eighth, Hunter Renfroe flying out against Brusdar Graterol after a walk and a single. Kevin Kiermaier reached in the ninth on a one-out bloop single against Jansen. After Joey Wendle lined out to left, the Dodgers opted to pitch to Randy Arozarena, who was 3-for-4 and hit his MLB record ninth home run of the postseason in the fourth. Arozarena walked, bringing up Phillips, a trade deadline acquisition from Kansas City who’s appeared in six games this postseason, the last three as a pinch runner.

Sunday night’s Game 5 is a rematch of the opener: Clayton Kershaw vs. Tyler Glasnow, who gave up six runs in 4⅓ innings of an 8-3 loss on Tuesday.

Down, 2-0, entering the bottom of the fourth, the Rays scored six times in the next four innings, homering in each — a World Series record for consecutive innings with a homer, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Arozarena made it 2-1 in the fourth; Renfroe answered a Dodgers run with a solo blast in the fifth to make it 3-2; Brandon Lowe blasted a three-run shot in the sixth to give the Rays their first lead of the night at 5-4; and Kiermaier tied the game at 6 with a solo blast in the seventh.

Seager had matched the former major league record with his eighth home run of the postseason to put the Dodgers up, 2-0, in the third. Justin Turner homered in the top of the first for the second straight game to open the scoring.

All seven Los Angeles runs came with two outs. The Dodgers have scored 57 of their 94 runs this postseason with two outs, the total already a record.