Three and counting: Patriots’ struggles continue in blowout loss to 49ers

The Patriots offense, meanwhile, couldn’t generate any motion at all, stalling and sputtering time after time for the second straight week.

The 49ers' motion offense made the Patriots look sickly Sunday afternoon and there wasn’t enough Dramamine on New England shelves to prevent a 33-6 shellacking that stretched the Patriots' losing streak to three games.

New England hadn’t lost three in a row since 2002 and hadn’t dropped two straight at home since 2008. At 2-4, this is the first time since 2001 the Patriots have been multiple games under .500.

Since 1990, only 9.5 percent of teams with that record have earned a postseason berth (19 of 201). There is an extra wild-card ticket team this season, but the road ahead will be a difficult one.

“We were clearly outcoached, outplayed. Just out-everything,” said Belichick. “So, we need to just keep working here and find a way to just do everything better. We’re just not performing at a good level right now in any area. So that’s across the board … I don’t think there’s anything you can say we don’t need to work on.”

In his return to Gillette Stadium, Jimmy Garoppolo choreographed a Kyle Shanahan attack that used multiple motion-before-the-snap looks and resulted in Patriot confusion and chunks of yardage both on the ground and through the air.

San Francisco (4-3) cashed in on four of its five trips to the red zone. The Patriots' offense, on the other hand, never cracked the 49ers' 20-yard line.

Cam Newton had his second straight abysmal performance before being lifted for Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter.

Two days after saying the offense’s "excuse basket was running really low," Newton completed just 9 of 15 passes for 98 yards and 3 interceptions.

Belichick said Newton, will “absolutely” remain his starting quarterback and was lifted in order to get Stidham some experience once the game got out of hand.

"I can’t speak for everybody," said Newton. "I just stick to the man in the mirror and I wasn’t good enough. I didn’t — in no way, shape, or form, did I put this team in a position to compete, and that’s inexcusable. This is the National Football League where a lot is put on the quarterback and I have to deliver, and I haven’t done that."

The 49ers outgained the Patriots, 467-241.

"They had their way with us," said cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who added there is a sense of frustration in the locker room. "We have no time [to waste]. We’ve got to work. We’ve got to worker harder — way harder."

Garoppolo served notice early that he was on top of his game, leading his boys on a nine-play, 75-yard drive off the opening kickoff. Unheralded back Jeff Wilson (17 carries, 112 yards) capped the drive with a 3-yard run, but Garoppolo was the star.

With Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle causing constant confusion with their motion, Garoppolo hit all four of his passes on the drive. The former Patriots signal-caller used his feet on the march’s key play, eluding Ja’Whaun Bentley on third-and-3 to squeeze out four yards to keep the drive going.

Devin McCourty picked off Garoppolo on the visitors' next drive, but the Patriots were only able to manage Nick Folk’s 40-yard field goal to cut it to 7-3.

San Francisco then ripped off 16 straight second-quarter points — scoring runs by Kyle Juszczyk and Wilson and a Robbie Gould 3-pointer — to take a 23-3 lead into the locker room.

The Patriots showed signs of life to start the second half, marching 50 yards in eight plays before settling for another Folk field goal to cut it to 23-6. They never got any closer.

Wilson, subbing for the injured Raheem Mostert, looked nothing like an understudy, scored his third TD and Gould added another field goal for the final.

New England has scored just one touchdown in its last two games.

San Francisco gained 197 yards rushing as the big fellas up front — with a heathy dose of lead blocking from Juszczyk — controlled the line of scrimmage.

"The way our O-line was playing, everybody, it was a pretty easy game for me to just sit back and watch our guys," said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

David Andrews and Stidham said the message that was delivered after the game was a simple one: There’s a lot of work to be done and it has to start immediately.

"I do know that the locker room is extremely eager to get back to practice," said Stidham. "I wish we could practice tonight, honestly, just to get back into the swing of things."

The Patriots travel to Western New York next week for a key AFC East showdown with the 5-2 Bills.

“You don’t ever want to come out here and get embarrassed like we did today,” said Devin McCourty, who led the Patriots with eight tackles. “We’ve got to go out and play to keep jobs right now.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.