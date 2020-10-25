Live updates: Tom Brady and Buccaneers set for showdown with Raiders in Las Vegas

The Bucs-Raiders game was scheduled for the Sunday night time slot, but changed to a late afternoon game when COVID-19 issues among the Raiders added some uncertainty and the NFL needed to ensure it had a game for the prime-time TV slot. The time change puts the Brady/Bucs game opposite the Patriots-49ers in the late-afternoon time slot.

The Buccaneers are No. 1 in the NFL total defense and rushing defense, but the Raiders are sixth in the league in total offense and passing offense, with Brady’s counterpart on Sunday, Derek Carr, ranked second in the league in passer rating.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had everything working in a 38-10 takedown of the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers last week. This week, the Las Vegas Raiders are the opposition as the Bucs look for their fifth win of the season.

All-clear for Raiders

From The Associated Press: The Raiders will be able to play four of their starting offensive linemen Sunday against Tampa Bay after they got one more day of negative tests for COVID-19.

A person familiar with the results says Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson, and Gabe Jackson all tested negative in results gotten back Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the results haven’t been released.

The four players have tested negative every day since they had a “high risk” close contact Monday with tackle Trent Brown before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The four missed practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and a walkthrough on Saturday, but will be able to play against the Buccaneers. With Brown still on the COVID-19 list, the fifth starter is expected to be Sam Young.

Safety Johnathan Abram, who last had contact with Brown on Tuesday, must wait one more day before he can be cleared to return and will miss the game.