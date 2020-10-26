Why it will be hard to rein in Google, despite the government’s antitrust efforts

Why not? It turns out the Fitbit case is a pretty good illustration of how hard it will be to rein in Google using existing antitrust statutes.

Last November, Google struck a $2.1 billion deal to acquire Fitbit , a major maker of wrist-worn fitness trackers used by exercise fanatics. The deal has met with considerable resistance from antitrust regulators in the European Union, and our own Justice Department has said that it’s also investigating. But there’s not a word about Fitbit in last week’s lawsuit.

The Justice Department’s antitrust case against Google has rightly received a lot of attention. But just as important is the antitrust case the Justice Department didn’t file against Google, because it probably couldn’t have won.

For now, the DOJ is playing it safe with a simple, tightly argued complaint modeled after its antitrust prosecution of Microsoft Corp. two decades ago. It asserts that Google is using its monopoly power over Internet search and search advertising to illegally freeze out potential rivals. Justice won its case against Microsoft and has a good chance of winning this time, too.

But trying to prevent Google from buying Fitbit is more of a long shot. Sure, Google is something of a monopoly, but it can legally acquire a company in a market it does not monopolize. Fitness trackers and smart watches, for instance.

There’s plenty of rivalry in this market. Apple is on top; its Apple Watch had a third of all sales last quarter, followed by Huawei, Xiaomi, and Samsung. And in fifth place, there’s poor little Fitbit. It’s been bleeding market share and is down to just 3 percent of global sales. (Too bad; my wife loves hers.)

Anyway, Google can reasonably say that its plans to turn Fitbit into a major player in smart watches is perfectly legal, and that there’s nothing in US antitrust law to stop them.

At the end of the day, Google is an advertising company. It makes the bulk of its revenue selling digital ads that are unusually effective because they can be aimed precisely at those most likely to buy that product. Google achieves this by analyzing data it collects from billions of users, from running a Google search to watching a YouTube video or even just switching on an Android phone.

The more data the company collects, the more effective its ads become. And to fend off competitors, it seeks to prevent them from doing the same.

The company is in hot water with Justice because of deals with smartphone and browser companies that make sure Google is their default search service and others, such as the one from Microsoft, are frozen out. Unless this data hammerlock is broken, those alternatives have virtually no chance of competing against Google.

Nearly 20 years ago, the Justice Department’s successful antitrust suit against Microsoft set a clear precedent: Monopolies aren’t allowed to do exclusive deals that shield them from competition.

But even if the DOJ wins and Google eases its grip a little, the company can remain on top by making smart acquisitions that provide it with new ways to collect important personal data. Acquisitions like Fitbit.

The House Judiciary Committee recently found that Google had acquired more than 260 companies over the past two decades, possibly more. And often Google is buying these companies for the data they can provide.

In 2005, Google paid $50 million to buy an obscure software company called Android. In 2006, it paid $1.6 billion for the video site YouTube. In 2013, Google paid just under $1 billion for the navigation app Waze. Antitrust regulators made little fuss over these deals; they were relatively small and unimportant companies. But Google saw their potential to become massive sources of personal data.

Today, Android is the world’s most popular software for smartphones, YouTube is the world’s second-most-visited Internet site, and Waze and Google Maps between them have 70 percent of the US navigation app market. And each of them generate endless terabytes of information that Google can use to hone its advertising algorithms.

Fitbit was the next of these strategic moves, delivering a bounty of health, fitness, and location data. And under existing US antitrust law, It’s legal.

But they take a very different view in the European Union. Over there, antitrust regulators are demanding major concessions before agreeing to permit the Fitbit acquisition. Reuters reported recently that Google is bending a little, offering to restrict its use of Fitbit data for advertising purposes. But it’s unclear just what that means. For instance, the company could refrain from targeting specific Fitbit users with personalized ads, but it might still use the data to improve other advertising algorithms.

In any case, the Fitbit acquisition shows how Google’s cunning acquisition strategy will keep it well out in front of its rivals, no matter the outcome of the latest antitrust suit.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.