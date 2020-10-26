Andover, N.H., man dead following crash in New Hampshire

A 26-year-old Andover, N.H. man died after his car struck a concrete sewer cover, overturned, and hit a utility pole in New Hampshire Sunday morning, officials said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., troopers responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of 252 Route 11 in Wilmot, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. Upon arrival, troopers found a Honda Fit that had overturned and hit a utility pole.

Jakob Reed, the driver and lone occupant, was pronounced dead on scene, the statement said.