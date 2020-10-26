Andover, N.H., man dead following crash in New Hampshire

A 26-year-old Andover, N.H. man died after his car struck a concrete sewer cover, overturned, and hit a utility pole in New Hampshire Sunday morning, officials said.
Shortly before 4:30 a.m., troopers responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of 252 Route 11 in Wilmot, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. Upon arrival, troopers found a Honda Fit that had overturned and hit a utility pole.
Jakob Reed, the driver and lone occupant, was pronounced dead on scene, the statement said.
An initial investigation found that Reed had been traveling east on Route 11 before he drifted off the road to the right, hitting the concrete cover and pole, State Police said.
Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, the statement said. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
Those with information regarding the crash are asked to contact Trooper Matthew Gagnon at 603-223-6190 or Matthew.P.Gagnon@dos.nh.gov.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.