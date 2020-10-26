The ballot questions to watch in Rhode Island’s cities and towns

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I really want to feel bad for Patriots fans, but now you know how Giants fans are feeling this year. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

date 2020-10-26

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 30,118 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 449 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3.2 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 13.8 percent. The state announced four more deaths, bringing the total to 1,177. There were 140 people in the hospital.

With the outcome of the presidential race in Rhode Island hardly in doubt and no hotly contested statewide races on the ballot, the election cycle here isn’t quite as exciting as it is in other parts of the country. But voters in 23 cities and towns have local ballot questions to consider, ranging from term limits to whether they should borrow millions of dollars for school repairs and other projects.

You can see each community’s ballot here, and I’ve got a guide to the most interesting questions below.

School bonds

There are four cities and towns seeking to borrow at least $50 million for schools: Cranston ($147 million), Providence ($140 million), Newport ($106.5 million), and Warwick ($56 million). Newport might have the most comprehensive project, as it wants to build a new Rogers High School and add space at Pell Elementary School.

Reform measures in Cranston

Cranston has a competitive mayoral race between Democrat Maria Bucci and Republican Ken Hopkins, but voters are also being asked to make to significant changes to the way government runs. That includes giving the mayor line-item veto power over the budget (something that governors in Rhode Island have been seeking for years) and a 3 percent annual cap on property tax levy increases (the state currently caps increases at 4 percent).

The library in Narragansett

Narragansett politics isn’t usually this fierce, but the saga over whether to build a new library seems to have everyone on edge. Voters will once and for all have their say on where the library should go, but they’ll also consider a proposal that would require voter approval of any sale of town-owned property. Most communities have their local legislative bodies settle those matters.

Foster/Glocester

Voters in Foster will consider whether members of the Town Council should serve four years instead of two, which is similar to Providence. Glocester voters will have the chance to require voter approval for any future regionalization effort.

A new mayor

Bristol could become the latest town to have a mayor (rather than a town administrator or manager), as voters will be asked if they want to change the title of the current elected chief executive.

