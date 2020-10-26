Calls for nationwide mask mandate continue as coronavirus cases rise

On Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a fellow at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute who led the FDA from 2017 to 2019, published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal under the ominous headline, “Winter Is Coming: Time for a Mask Mandate.”

A growing chorus of medical experts is calling for a nationwide mask mandate, saying such a move is a necessary step to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as new cases continue to spike from coast to coast.

“It’s time we pursue a national mask mandate,” Gottlieb tweeted, along with a link to the op-ed. “We’re dangerously behind the curve in confronting rising Covid spread across the U.S. We need to maximize steps that are less intrusive now; so we can minimize those that are more disruptive later.”

Advertisement

Gottlieb joined experts, including the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who have raised the idea. A number of medical specialists quickly signaled agreement.

“Gottlieb is right,” tweeted Dr. Atul Gawande, a star surgeon and prolific author, who called universal mask wearing “our one way to avoid overwhelming our hospitals with cases, which would be the one thing that precipitates lockdowns.”

“Masks Save Lives,” wrote Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a Fox News contributor and physician, via Twitter in response to Gottlieb’s posting.

Dr. Kavita Patel, a physician and health policy researcher who also serves as an MSNBC contributor, tweeted that Gottlieb’s column represented an “incredibly sound and rational approach; I hope they listen.”

And Dr. Terry Adirim, who chairs the Department of Integrated Biomedical Science at Florida Atlantic University’s medical school, also voiced support for the mandate, though she suggested the nation should already have one in place.

“A little late - the US is on its 3rd surge,” she tweeted in response to Gottlieb’s op-ed. “But better late than never. We also need strategic closings e.g. bars and more limits on indoor establishments.”

Advertisement

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and a frequent commentator on the pandemic response, praised Gottlieb via Twitter.

“Dr. Gottlieb @ScottGottliebMD has been an evidence-based voice of reason throughout this pandemic,” Jha tweeted. “His call for a national mask mandate is clearly right."

He said the mask mandate "would save lives and prevent much more costly interventions later.”

Another expert, Dr. Leana Wen, on Friday via Twitter waded into the nitty gritty of mask enforcement, before Gottlieb’s column went to press. She said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has the right idea.

“@JoeBiden just answered question many of us have had: how would he implement a national mask-wearing mandate if some Governors don’t agree?” Wen, a Washington Post columnist and former Baltimore health commissioner, tweeted Friday. “He’d go to individual Mayors & County Executives. This is what occurred in Arizona; such local action reduced #covid19 by 75%.”

Also Friday, Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that if "people are not wearing masks, well then maybe we should be mandating it.”

During the interview, Fauci acknowledged enforcing such a mandate could be challenging.

“But if everyone agrees that this is something that’s important and they mandated it and everybody pulls together and say, ‘We’re going to mandate it but let’s just do it,’ I think that it would be a great idea to have everybody do it uniformly,” he told CNN.

Advertisement

Nationwide as of Sunday afternoon, 224,221 Americans had died of COVID-19 out of 8.5 million cases, according to the CDC.

The seven-day average for new cases across the country was 20.4 for every 100,000 people, per CDC data. In Massachusetts, more than 8 cases per 100,000 puts a community in the red high-risk designation for virus transmission.

“Should we have a mask mandate? Yes. This should have happened a long time ago,” tweeted Dr. Abraar Karan, an internal medicine physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, over the weekend. “Those arguing that outdoor transmission is far less than indoor as a reason against a mandate are often in my experience the same people who don’t wear masks in either location.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.