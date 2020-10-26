COVID-19 case cluster linked to church in Fitchburg

There were 28 confirmed cases as of noon Monday that were the result of church services “including but not limited to” services on Oct. 18, said Stephen D. Curry, the director of public health for the city.

More than two dozen cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Crossroads Community Church in Fitchburg, officials said.

“We are contract tracing all of the cases, encouraging anyone associated with the church to be tested and working with all the businesses and entities that have been affected by the outbreak,” Curry said in an e-mail to the Globe. “I will be continuing to monitor the situation, will update the necessary City of Fitchburg officials on the cases and begin to make decisions to help slow/reduce the spread in the city as situations continue to develop.”

A call to Crossroads Community Church was not immediately returned.

