Equity Leadership Initiative aims to build pipeline of future leaders of color

Q: The Rhode Island Foundation is launching an Equity Leadership Initiative as part of a larger effort to improve racial equity in the state. How will it work and what will success look like?

This week’s Ocean State Innovators conversation is with Neil D. Steinberg, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation , an organization dedicated to improving the lives of people who live in the Ocean State. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Edward Fitzpatrick at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com .

Advertisement

Steinberg: Yes, we’re really excited about this. The first aspect of an overall multi-year, multi-million-dollar commitment wia organization dedicated to improving the lives of people who live in the Ocean State. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

The Equity Leadership Initiative will be advised by a group of community members who will help us design the program, and once off the ground the program will work to identify, cultivate, mentor, and seek access and opportunity for individuals who identify as Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous, and Asian, from across sectors, to help build a pipeline of future leaders in established positions of influence throughout the state.

Success will look like more board members, bank presidents, hospital CEOs, leaders in academia and K-12 education, corporate executives, policymakers, judges, and more who are people of color.

Q: What is the larger effort that the Equity Leadership Initiative is a part of?

Steinberg: Last week, we announced the Rhode Island Foundation is committing $8.5 million over the next three years, above and beyond our regular yearly grant making, to strengthen efforts throughout the community – and with the community – that are focused on diversity, equity, access, and inclusion, with a first-focus on racial equity.

Advertisement

As Rhode Island’s 104-year-old community foundation, and largest funder of the state’s nonprofit organizations, one of our core values is to address the underlying causes of inequity and eliminate disparities. Our grant making, civic leadership, and fundraising efforts have been informed by that value for years, but now is the time to focus on it more publicly and with clear commitment and conviction – particularly given the necessary spotlight on racial injustice, and the immediate need to more equitably distribute resources among communities ravaged by COVID-19 and the accompanying economic downturn.

Q: Will this overall effort address the health disparities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic? What about the racial disparities that are the focus of national attention?

Steinberg: Yes, we will focus on addressing health disparities and racial injustice.

Regarding health disparities: To achieve a better future for all Rhode Islanders as we move through – and hopefully past – COVID-19, we will continue to focus investments on the social determinants that have led to poorer health outcomes for Rhode Islanders of color. In addition to our regular grant-making in health, earlier this year we announced a $1 million commitment aligned with the release of the Long-Term Health Planning Committee’s recommendations.

For the last two years, we’ve convened and led the Long-Term Health Planning Committee, which includes health and human service sector leaders from across the state. We’ll also continue to focus on addressing education achievement gaps. Earlier this year, we announced another $1 million commitment aligned with the release of the Long-Term Education Planning Committee’s recommendations. We’ve also convened a group of leaders in the education sector over the last two years. A significant part of their focus has been to address inequities in the K-12 public education system in Rhode Island.

Advertisement

We will absolutely focus on efforts that aim to address racial injustice, as well. While we know that community foundations were not built to be racial justice organizations, we also recognize that we have the power to address the structures and systems that perpetuate racism and inequity. Again, we’ll be looking to the community for specific ideas and input on how best to do that.

Q: How does cultivating leadership among people of color differ from the foundation’s past funding initiatives aimed at increasing equity?

Steinberg: This is the first time we’ve invested in developing and implementing a leadership program that is focused on Rhode Islanders of color. It is long overdue. Structures and systems – whether they are corporate, nonprofit, government, or philanthropic – will only begin to change and better serve people of color if more people of color are in leadership roles. Leaders who have the personal and professional experience required to advocate, from the inside, for what will ultimately make for a more just, respectful, and fair community overall.

Q: What are the obstacles that people of color now face in trying to fill leadership positions in Rhode Island, and how can those be overcome?

Advertisement

Steinberg: To be frank, we are talking about corporate, nonprofit, government, and philanthropic systems and structures that were, by and large, designed and built by white people. And yet those systems and structures are meant to serve us all. We all have different needs, different experiences. In order for the systems to serve everyone well, they need to be informed by diverse perspectives. The barriers, as I see them, are access and true inclusion. The Equity Leadership Initiative will aim to address those barriers head on. Overall, we need to embrace diversity, include diverse perspectives at all levels of decision-making, and equitably ensure that opportunities are available to all.

Q: Why was Angela Bannerman Ankoma chosen to lead the Equity Leadership Institute?

Steinberg: Angela is well known, highly regarded, and respected in the Rhode Island community. Her experience and accomplishments as a leader who has long worked with diverse communities make her a great fit for this opportunity. She will be a key member of the Rhode Island Foundation leadership team focused on the Equity Leadership Initiative. And, she will work with many in the community to make the initiative successful over time.

Angie’s background is impressive. Most recently, she was executive vice president, director of community investments, at the United Way of Rhode Island. In addition to graduate degrees in social work and public health from Columbia University, she helped lead the state’s efforts on health equity and minority health.

Advertisement





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.