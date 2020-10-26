Federal election security boss: ‘No foreign cyber actor can change your vote.'

“But that doesn’t mean various actors won’t try to introduce chaos in our elections, and make sensational claims that overstate their capabilities,” Krebs, clad in a blazer and blue-and-white checkered shirt, warns in the clip. “In fact, the days and weeks just before and after Election Day are the perfect time for our adversaries to launch efforts intended to undermine your confidence in the integrity of the electoral process.”

“And we still believe that it would be incredibly difficult for them to change the outcome of an election at the national level,” says Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security umbrella, in the video posted to the CISA site.

A top cybersecurity official with the federal government says in a three-minute video posted to his agency’s website that authorities “remain confident that no foreign cyber actor can change your vote" in the presidential election.

How?

“Cyber actors can do this by taking advantage of the fact that sometimes it’s not clear how technology is used,” Krebs says. “For starters, election officials use computers to improve both your ability to vote and the accuracy of the vote itself. But in doing so, election officials understand that these systems aren’t perfect.”

He says in the clip that systems can break, malfunction or even be hacked.

“The election experience is designed to ensure that technology is not a single point of failure,” Krebs says. “And there are measures in place to ensure that you can vote and your vote is counted correctly. You should have confidence in the integrity of the process, and don’t overreact to claims that exaggerate the importance of insignificant events.”

Krebs adds that CISA and the FBI recently put out a series of public service announcements “describing some of the tactics the bad guys might use” to sow confusion in the American democratic process, along with steps citizens can take “spot and stop” foreign interference.

He also touts CISA’s “rumor control” page online.

“We cover a variety of scenarios [there] to help you, as an informed voter, distinguish between rumors and facts on election security issues,” Krebs says.

He urges voters to take measures including seeking out trusted sources of information, such as election officials; only sharing information from trusted sources; and discouraging others from sharing “sensational but unverified information.”

Krebs also states that “the last line of defense in election security is you, the American voter. So be prepared for efforts to call into question the legitimacy of the election. I’m confident that American voters are going to decide the 2020 election, and you should be too.”

He concludes his remarks by telling the body politic, “so get out there and vote with confidence, and help us protect 2020.”

While controversial, divisive President Donald Trump has predicted on Twitter that this election would be “the most corrupt” in American history, the low-profile CISA has been offering a counternarrative as it works behind the scenes to not only help safeguard the election but also to reassure the public, The Associated Press reports.

As for that rumor control page referenced by Krebs in his video PSA, it differentiates between rumors spread before the election, on Election Day, and after the votes come in. Tens of millions of Americans have already voted by mail.

Among the pre-election rumors, according to CISA: “I received an election-related email that looks like it came from a certain organization, so the organization must have sent it.”

Not so, per CISA: “Malicious actors often use fake personas and impersonate real accounts to trick the public into believing disinformation, including election-related disinformation.”

And on Election Day itself, CISA says, you might hear a rumor like this: “If polling place lookup sites experience an outage, election infrastructure must have been compromised.”

Wrong, according to CISA: “Polling place lookup sites, like all websites, may experience outages for a variety of reasons, impacting their availability to voters. Polling place lookup sites are not connected to infrastructure that counts votes and are typically segmented from infrastructure that enables voting, such as the voter registration database. Election officials will point potential voters to alternate tools and resources for this information in the event of an issue.”

And what about after the polls close and the hot takes have been exhausted on your flat-screen during the small hours?

Well, per CISA, you might hear a rumor like this: “If the election night reporting webpage is defaced or displays incorrect results, the integrity of the election is compromised.”

Once again, CISA advises conspiracy theorists to slow their roll: “If a webpage has been defaced or is displaying incorrect results, it would not impact the integrity of votes or the official certified results. Election results made available on election night are always unofficial.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

