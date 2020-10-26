New England NAACP chapters condemn Springfield police for removing chaplain

NAACP chapters throughout New England on Monday condemned Springfield police for removing Bishop Talbert W. Swan II as a chaplain for the department, arguing that the move was a response to Swan’s criticism of the department.

The Springfield Police Department has been under scrutiny since a US Department of Justice investigation released in July found narcotics officers used excessive force, needlessly escalated encounters with civilians, and routinely provide misleading or false arrest reports to cover up misconduct.

Swan, president of the Greater Springfield NAACP and a chaplain for the police department for the last 10 years, had repeatedly called for the police commissioner to step down before the department removed Swan from his post.