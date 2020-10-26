Burnt mail found in Boylston St. mailbox

A postal worker found charred mail inside of a Boylston Street mailbox on Monday, according to Boston Police, who are investigating the incident.
In a statement, the police department said officers responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to the US Postal Service mailbox at 587 Boylston St.
“The mailbox was last emptied around 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, with no signs of damage,” police said in a statement Monday night. “The charred mail was discovered by the mail carrier during a 4 p.m. pick up today. United States Postal Inspector took custody of both the damaged mail and the mailbox."
Advertisement
Sergeant John Boyle, a police spokesman, said police had not determined whether there is any connection to a Sunday morning incident in which a a fire was set inside a nearby drop box for mail-in ballots. The 29-year-old Boston man accused in that incident was ordered held without bail at a Monday court appearance.
Thirty-five ballots were damaged in the drop-box fire Sunday, and at least some were rendered illegible.
Police have not said whether any ballots were damaged in the Monday incident on Boylston Street. Video posted online by WCVB-TV showed authorities removing several pieces of badly-burned mail.
#Breaking Charred pieces of mail were discovered inside a @USPS mailbox in #Boston's #CopleySquare, not far from where a fire was set inside a ballot drop box on Sunday. https://t.co/WJS4u9g8f7 pic.twitter.com/MwGVV6Hvu0— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) October 26, 2020