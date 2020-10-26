Burnt mail found in Boylston St. mailbox

A postal worker found charred mail inside of a Boylston Street mailbox on Monday, according to Boston Police, who are investigating the incident.

In a statement, the police department said officers responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to the US Postal Service mailbox at 587 Boylston St.

“The mailbox was last emptied around 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, with no signs of damage,” police said in a statement Monday night. “The charred mail was discovered by the mail carrier during a 4 p.m. pick up today. United States Postal Inspector took custody of both the damaged mail and the mailbox."