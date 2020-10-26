Rising cases forces Milton High School to go all-remote starting Tuesday

Milton High School is pivoting to fully-remote instruction starting Tuesday, as a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases has left the school understaffed, a school official said in a letter to families Monday.
Students will log in for classes virtually for two weeks, with an expected return to in-person learning set for Nov. 10.
“Due to the positive cases of Covid 19 … and the subsequent quarantine requirements of close contacts, we do not have the necessary staffing to keep the building open,” Milton High School Principal Karen Cahill wrote in the letter.
The change only affects students participating in the school’s hybrid model, which combines both in-person and remote learning. Students who opted for the remote-only choice will continue with their usual schedules, Cahill said.
Advertisement
Cahill urged students and families to follow COVID-19 health guidelines while they’re away from school.
“We all need to be vigilant in following the [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] safety guidelines at home and at school in order to keep our schools open and safe,” she said.
Last month, school officials in Milton reported a large group of teenagers had gathered near a golf course one Friday night and were not adhering to coronavirus safety measures.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.