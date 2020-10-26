Rising cases forces Milton High School to go all-remote starting Tuesday

Milton High School is pivoting to fully-remote instruction starting Tuesday, as a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases has left the school understaffed, a school official said in a letter to families Monday.

Students will log in for classes virtually for two weeks, with an expected return to in-person learning set for Nov. 10.

“Due to the positive cases of Covid 19 … and the subsequent quarantine requirements of close contacts, we do not have the necessary staffing to keep the building open,” Milton High School Principal Karen Cahill wrote in the letter.