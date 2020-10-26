State to again flood high-risk cities and towns with coronavirus alert messages

The state last week sent out alerts to cellphones of people in a different set of high-risk communities.

The communities which will be getting the alert include Acushnet, Attleboro, Boston, Brockton, Chelmsford, Gloucester, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Leicester, Lowell, Malden, Marlborough, Methuen, Middleton, North Andover, Plymouth, Randolph, Springfield, Waltham, Webster, and Woburn, the state’s COVID-19 Command Center said in a statement.

State officials on Monday evening will again send out coronavirus alerts to the cellphones of people in high-risk communities, a week following the first round of alerts.

Another alert was sent out on Oct. 19 to a different group of high-risk municipalities. Phones nearby these communities may also ping with the alert, in both English and Spanish, due to cellphone tower locations, the officials said.

“COVID is persistently high risk in these communities, and this alert is another important message to remind residents to remain vigilant - wear masks, get tested/stay home if they feel sick, stop having gatherings and practice social distancing,” the statement read.

Those who get the “MAGovt Alert” between 5 to 10 p.m. can expect to see “COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19,” flash on their screens.

This alert, known as a Wireless Emergency Alert, is typically used in cases of severe weather or Amber Alerts.

These COVID-19 alerts are just one part of a broader campaign to “remind residents that the pandemic is not over, and these best practices will help protect their family, friends and neighbors,” state officials said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.