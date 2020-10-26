Two ‘major’ rescue efforts to assist injured Mass. residents on Mount Monadnock Saturday

Two Massachusetts residents were rescued in separate instances after they suffered injuries while hiking down Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Around 1 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game officials were notified of a hiker in distress on the White Dot Trail in Jaffrey, according to a statement from the department. After summiting the mountain, Annie Barrows, 28, of Byfield, was descending the mountain when she slipped and injured her lower leg.

Barrows' nearby hiking companion alerted officials to the incident since Barrows could not complete the hike, the statement said. A response team and several hikers assisted Barrows out of the trail by 6 p.m., when she was transported by Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance for medical attention.