Two ‘major’ rescue efforts to assist injured Mass. residents on Mount Monadnock Saturday

Two Massachusetts residents were rescued in separate instances after they suffered injuries while hiking down Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.
Around 1 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game officials were notified of a hiker in distress on the White Dot Trail in Jaffrey, according to a statement from the department. After summiting the mountain, Annie Barrows, 28, of Byfield, was descending the mountain when she slipped and injured her lower leg.
Barrows' nearby hiking companion alerted officials to the incident since Barrows could not complete the hike, the statement said. A response team and several hikers assisted Barrows out of the trail by 6 p.m., when she was transported by Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance for medical attention.
Around 5:30 p.m., the department responded to a hiker in distress on Pumpelly Trail, about two miles from the trailhead, in Dublin, according to the statement. Sonya McKnight, 43, of Belmont, was descending the mountain alone after summiting when she slipped, injuring her lower leg.
McKnight could not continue hiking and called 911, the statement said. A rescue team and other hikers helped McKnight out of the trail by 11:15 p.m. She was brought to the hospital by a companion, the department said.
“This marks the second major rescue effort on Monadnock this weekend,” the statement said.
Fallen leaves and recent rainfall caused trails to be “incredibly slippery” during the weekend, officials said. The department urged hikers to plan ahead and take their time on the trails as temperatures become colder and daylight dwindles.
The department encourages hikers to purchase a Hike Safe card, which helps fund search and rescue missions, the statement said.
