US Attorney Andrew Lelling taps Mass. federal prosecutor as district election monitor for state

Carris was appointed to the same post by Lelling’s predecessor, US Attorney Carmen M. Ortiz, during the 2016 election, the State House News Service reported at the time.

In a statement, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said Assistant US Attorney Eugenia Carris will serve as district election officer, or DEO, for Massachusetts, a job that entails handling “complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.”

The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts has tapped a veteran litigator in his office to serve as the state’s district election officer to oversee complaints of voter intimidation and fraud on Nov. 3.

Fears of voter intimidation have followed President Trump’s recent call for supporters to watch polling locations for fraud, interpreted by critics as an exhortation to MAGA backers to harass or intimidate voters. Trump has repeatedly made baseless claims that the election, particularly vote-by-mail, is rife with fraud.

Monday’s statement from Lelling’s office said Carris will be on duty in Massachusetts while the polls are open and can be reached by the public at 617-748-3363.

In addition, the statement said, the FBI will have agents available in every field office throughout the nation to “receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day.” The Boston FBI field office can be reached at 857-386-2000.

Officials said members of the public can flag “possible violations of the federal voting rights laws” to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division online at civilrights.justice.gov or by calling 800-253-3931.

"Fair elections are the foundation of our democracy,” Lelling said in the statement. “Every citizen has the Constitutional right to cast his or her vote on election day free from intimidation, harassment and discrimination. The Department of Justice will do its part to ensure the integrity of the election process by enforcing federal laws that protect voters and investigating reports of fraud. We encourage the public to report concerns to us.”

According to the statement, federal law bars intimidating or bribing voters; buying and selling votes; impersonating voters; altering vote tallies; stuffing ballot boxes; and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.

Among Carris’s prior high-profile assignments in the US attorney’s office was the 2012 prosecution of a veteran state trooper for extortion in connection with a betting ring, as well as a Boston firefighter who had been charged with mail fraud for allegedly filing a false disability application based on a suspicious fall in 2008. The firefighter was ultimately acquitted.

Carris, a graduate of Harvard and Boston College Law School, also prosecuted a former Chelsea District Court clerk magistrate on charges of seeking sexual favors from two women facing state prostitution counts and a New Bedford postal worker charged with embezzling more than $20,000 from USPS, among many other cases during her 18-year tenure with the federal prosecutor’s office.

In addition, Carris was part of the team of state and federal prosecutors who in 2008 hammered out a deal with Big Dig consultants and designers who, under terms of the pact, agreed to pay more than $407 million in criminal and civil liabilities stemming from the collapse two years earlier of part of the I-90 Connector Tunnel ceiling, which killed Milena Del Valle, 38, of Jamaica Plain.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.