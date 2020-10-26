Of voter intimidation, Walsh says ‘I don’t think we’ll see it here in Boston’

Walsh said maintaining the integrity of elections is the city’s “No. 1 priority." He encouraged voters to use the 17 ballot boxes that are located throughout the city and said that such boxes are monitored with cameras.

Walsh made the comments during a WBUR appearance Monday afternoon, on the same day a 39-year-old Boston man charged with setting a ballot box in Copley Square on fire early Sunday was due in court.

A day after a ballot box in the heart of the city was set on fire, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Monday he does not think voter intimidation will be a problem in Boston during next week’s presidential election. Still, he noted that police have increased patrols in areas where election boxes are located.

“This was an isolated incident,” said Walsh of the Copley Square burning of a ballot box.

In response to a question about how he was preparing the city for potential Election Day violence or voter tampering, Walsh said “I’m hoping we don’t have any violence" and added that violence would not be tolerated in the city.

“Voter intimidation, I don’t think we’ll see it here in Boston,” said Walsh.

Worldy Armand was expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court on Monday on a charge of willful and malicious burning, according to authorities.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin said Sunday that he had contacted US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office and that the FBI was also investigating what Galvin and Walsh called a “disgrace to democracy.” Federal officials later they were investigating the “attempted ballot box arson.”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday Armand is emotionally disturbed and does not appear to be “plotting against our democracy."

The fire was set around 4 a.m. Sunday in the Copley Square drop box, according to Galvin’s office. Fire crews eventually extinguished it by filling the ballot box with water, police said. Rollins said Monday that she thinks “putting water into that box to stop the fire has possibly destroyed some of those ballots.”

There were 122 ballots inside the box when officials emptied it Sunday morning, 87 of which were legible and able to be processed.

Boston police said in a press release that officers were patrolling Copley Square at 10:50 p.m., on Sunday when they saw a man who matched the description of a suspect who had set a ballot box on fire outside the Boston Public Library in what officials say was an apparently deliberate act.

The Nov. 3 presidential election pits President Trump, a Republican, against the Democratic nominee, former vice president Joe Biden.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.