Water confirmed on sunlit surface of the moon, NASA says

“This is exciting because the expectation is that any water present on a sunlit surface of the moon would not survive the lunar day,” said Paul Hertz, director of the Astrophysics Division in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

The discovery raises the possibility that water could be distributed across the moon’s surface, rather than in just in the cold shadow of craters, which are less accessible, NASA scientists said.

For the first time ever, water has been confirmed to be present on a sunlit surface of the moon, NASA announced at a highly anticipated news conference Monday afternoon.

The water was found in amounts of about 100 to 400 parts per million in a cubic meter of soil, approximately the amount of a 12-ounce water bottle. The find was in a sunlit portion of the Clavius crater, said Casey Honniball, postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and lead author of the study released Monday.

This illustration highlights the Moon's Clavius Crater with an illustration depicting water trapped in the lunar soil there, along with an image of NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) that found sunlit lunar water. (NASA) NASA

The water molecules are potentially trapped inside glass beads, a result of meteors and comets hitting the lunar surface, Honniball said. The identified hydrogen and oxygen molecules are so far apart, she said, that they are in neither liquid nor solid form.

Hayne said scientists will have a better idea of the source of the water “if we can get down on the surface and analyze samples of the ice."

The discovery was found from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, during a test flight.

“What was initially a test far exceeded our expectations,” said Naseem Rangwala, project scientist for the SOFIA mission.

Whether the water is accessible has yet to be determined, NASA said.

The news could contribute to NASA’s Artemis program, they said, where the first woman and the next man will be sent to the lunar surface in 2024. It’s possible, they said, that lunar water could be used as a resource by those on the moon in the future.

The study led by Honniball was one of two published Monday regarding this issue. A team led by University of Colorado’s Paul Hayne found that more than 15,400 square miles of lunar terrain are capable of trapping water in the form of ice, 20 percent more area than previously thought.

"We believe this will help expand the possible landing sites for future lunar missions seeking water, opening up real estate previously considered ‘off limits’ for being bone dry,” Hayne wrote in an e-mail to The Associated Press.

The water is contained in areas called “cold traps” which are so cold — reaching minus 261 degrees Fahrenheit — that they could hold onto water for millions, or even billions of years.

“Since the little ones are too small to see from orbit, despite being vastly more numerous, we can’t yet identify ice inside them,” Hayne said. “Once we’re on the surface, we will do that experiment.”

