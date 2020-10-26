Where Mattiello, Fenton-Fung stand on key issues

Meanwhile, Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, a Republican activist and physical therapist, has hammered away at scandals and controversies involving Mattiello and his campaign and leadership teams, branding him as “ Tricky Nicky ” and accusing him of playing “twisted games.” She has benefited from the popularity of her husband, Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung.

House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat and attorney, has emphasized his ability to use the enormous power of the speaker’s office to deliver state funding and tax cuts for his constituents in House District 15. He has vowed to continue phasing out the automobile excise tax.

CRANSTON — The state’s most closely watched legislative race has been waged with a welter of campaign direct-mail brochures, barbed attacks, and sharp debate exchanges .

While Rhode Island is a blue state, House District 15 was decidedly red in the last presidential election.

In 2016, 55 percent of District 15 voted for Republican candidate Donald Trump and40 percent for Democrat Hillary Clinton. Some parts of the district leaned even more-heavily to the right: 62 percent of the precinct that votes at the Cranston Christian Fellowship Church supported Trump. That made District 15 the fourth most-Republican House district in the state — even though it’s currently represented by a Democrat, according to an analysis by Providence College political science Professor Adam S. Myers.

“If the Republican Party is going to make headway in this state, it has to start with places like House District 15,” Myers said. “But in taking on Mattiello, Republicans are taking on someone with tremendous resources and links to the district.”

Indeed, the Mattiello campaign spent $165,506 between July 1 and Oct. 5, according to campaign finance reports, while Fenton-Fung’s campaign spent $27,438 in the time frame.

To go beyond the talking points and campaign mailers, the Globe asked the two candidates to spell out where they stand on seven key issues, and to explain their choices for president in the Nov. 3 election.

Their responses show that while they represent different parties and have significant differences, Mattiello and Fenton-Fung actually agree on several important policies.









Here is what they had to say:

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state is facing a budget deficit estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars. What needs to be done to close that gap, and should steps be taken before Election Day?

Mattiello: First, it’s important to note that no New England state has enacted a new budget since the pandemic hit. Like Rhode Island, they too seek clarity from the federal government on available monies and recognize the fluid times in which we find ourselves.

In fact, our outlook was improved by $100 million a couple of weeks ago when we learned that CARES Act money could be allocated for the Department of Corrections. So, waiting is prudent, smart and necessary. This simply is not an issue that should be politicized.

Meanwhile, the House, Senate, and Governor’s fiscal staffs have been meeting regularly, and the House Finance Committee has held several hearings on budget proposals. We enacted a supplemental budget, and the state has secured necessary cash flow until a new budget is enacted, which we expect will be sometime in November.

Fenton-Fung: (Governor Gina M.) Raimondo has said that the state should have approximately $500 million dollars remaining from the initial CARES act money. Even if the federal government gave us total flexibility to use that money to use as the state sees fit, there would still be an enormous hole.

First, the cities and towns must be made whole in terms of COVID costs they have incurred and state aid promised to them, as well as making the schools whole on the education fair funding formula. Otherwise, we will be shifting a tremendous burden to local taxpayers.

Then, we need to reprioritize the state budget to focus on the “must haves” and not the “nice to haves” until our revenues recover. The baseline incompetence with the budget is only magnified by COVID; COVID did not create it. Mattiello has failed to present any plans, four months after a budget was due.

Speaker Mattiello has made a phase-out of the automobile excise tax a top priority. Given the projected budget deficit, can the state afford to continue the phase-out and increase payments to cities and towns to replace lost car tax revenue?

Mattiello: It’s a matter of prioritizing for our constituents. Yes, the car tax phase-out can and will continue because we promised the people of Rhode Island we would do away with this onerous tax within a six-year time frame. With me continuing to serve as speaker, we will absolutely make good on that promise.

Fenton-Fung: The governor and Senate president are committed to phasing out the car tax, and we do not need Mattiello, who voted to reinstate the car tax in 2010, to make the elimination of this burden a reality. We can afford it by making cuts to out-of-control spending areas, like the General Assembly’s budget.

In February, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Governor Gina M. Raimondo proposed a package of gun control bills, including an “assault weapons” ban, a high-capacity magazine ban, a ban on guns in schools, and a ban on straw purchasers. Do you support or oppose these proposals and why?

Mattiello: I am in favor of legislation that takes guns out of the hands of violent offenders and, sadly, these pieces of legislation will not do that. So I am opposed.

In recent years, we have addressed several bills that protect our citizens, including the enactment this year of background checks in the hometowns of where the purchaser resides, as well as a bill that bans the sale of 3-D printed weapons. At the request of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, the legislature enacted a “red flag” law that allows the courts to disarm individuals who are believed by law enforcement to be a danger to themselves or others.

Fenton-Fung: I’m a supporter of the Second Amendment, and do not feel as though we need more laws restricting the rights of law abiding citizens. I’m of the understanding straw purchases are already banned via statutes like 11-47-23 and 11-47-37. I feel as though we need to strongly enforce existing laws, and have strong community policing activities to help address more of the root causes of violence in our troubled areas.

In 2019, the state passed the Reproductive Privacy Act, which aims to protect abortion rights in Rhode Island in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. How did you vote, or where do you stand, on that legislation and why?

Mattiello: I am strongly pro-life and expressed that in my vote. That said, the House will always reflect the will of the people of Rhode Island. My colleagues requested that this issue come to a vote based on the majority of Rhode Islanders being in favor of the Reproductive Privacy Act. So we had the important conversation and all of us voted our conscience.

Fenton-Fung: I would not have supported the (act) as it was written as I feel it went too far in the areas of late-term abortion and the repeal of the fetal homicide statute. I started out my career in early intervention, and taught children born at 30 weeks how to walk, how to jump, and how to ride a bike. While I can understand the need to have it as an option in horrible situations when the life of the mother is at risk, the idea of elective late-term abortions is extremely troubling to me as it is to many of my pro-choice friends. This is an area where there we can find lots of agreement.

Where do you stand on the proposal to give the governor line-item veto power to reduce or eliminate individual items in a spending bill, including the annual state budget?

Mattiello: In 2018, the General Assembly convened a non-partisan commission which studied the issue in other states and provided input. There was compelling testimony from Edgar Leduc, a professor emeritus at URI, who found the line-item veto disrupts the balance of power and does not lower state budgets. It simply gives any governor the power to protect priorities in the executive budget. Furthermore, the legislature is the branch closest to the people and crafts a budget that most closely reflects their needs.

Fenton-Fung: I fully support the line-item veto as a tool for the governor to create better budgets. Utilizing this tool, the governor would have been able to remove the $1.8 million in taxpayer dollars that went to Mattiello-ally Dr. Victor Pedro for experimental therapies. The line-item veto will be one of the first items I sponsor as a legislator, alongside term limits for General Assembly members. Some currently serving members were elected before I was born. I turn 40 in December.

At $11.50 per hour, the state’s minimum wage is lower than those in neighboring states. Do you support raising the minimum wage, and if so, by how much?

Mattiello: I am very interested in having a discussion about raising our minimum wage and am constantly looking at metrics that may potentially place us at a disadvantage with neighboring New England states.

Fenton-Fung: I support raising the minimum wage in key professions that fit specific statewide needs, like (certified nursing assistants). Looking strategically into the future, we know we want to keep our large senior population healthy in the home setting for as long as possible for quality of life and cost measures. It’s hard to keep great CNAs in a difficult job like that at minimum wage, which leads to high turnover and disjointed care for our vulnerable seniors.

I do not think that we need another minimum wage increase across the board right now given the extreme multidimensional stressors on small businesses in the COVID era.

How will you vote on the proposed constitutional amendment that would remove “Providence Plantations” from the official state name?

Mattiello: I will vote to approve removal of “Providence Plantations” from our state name.

Fenton-Fung: I’m glad we are putting Question 1 to the voters, and that this decision is not being done by executive fiat. I’ll be voting to approve it.

Who do you plan to vote for in the presidential election and why?

Mattiello: I plan to vote for Joe Biden as our next president. This country is simply too divided. We need to come back together as a country and we need to heal. He is the candidate best equipped to do just that.

Fenton-Fung: I will be voting for the Republican, President Trump. Some of the things he says are just indefensible and make my stomach churn. Many of the most ardent Trump supporters will agree on this. However, prior to COVID, he really got the economy running on all cylinders, which lifted up men and women of all backgrounds. Given his record on the economy, I believe he is the better option to right this ship financially.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.