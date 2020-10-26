Photos: President Trump’s New Hampshire rally draws thousands

President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Sunday for what could be one of his final campaign rallies as president of the United States.

The rally, which was attended by thousands and held at the Manchester Regional Airport, took place nine days before the 2020 election. After the airport rally, Trump flew to Maine, where he stopped by an apple orchard to greet hundreds of cheering supporters. The last-minute visit was a bid for the single electoral vote he won in Maine’s Second Congressional District in 2016.

Here are photos from President Trump’s Sunday campaign stop in New Hampshire: