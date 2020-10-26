fb-pixel

Photos: President Trump’s New Hampshire rally draws thousands

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated October 26, 2020, 18 minutes ago
President Trump waved to supporters at the conclusion of a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Sunday for what could be one of his final campaign rallies as president of the United States.

The rally, which was attended by thousands and held at the Manchester Regional Airport, took place nine days before the 2020 election. After the airport rally, Trump flew to Maine, where he stopped by an apple orchard to greet hundreds of cheering supporters. The last-minute visit was a bid for the single electoral vote he won in Maine’s Second Congressional District in 2016.

Here are photos from President Trump’s Sunday campaign stop in New Hampshire:

President Trump paused as a video attacking Democratic Presidential rival Joe Biden played. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A Trump supporter was decked out in her finest. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A woman wiped away tears as President Donald Trump departed aboard Air Force One. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A young boy stood up on the barricade as he listened to President Trump. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
President Trump at a campaign rally in New Hampshire. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Supporters cheered for President Trump. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Trump supporters took pictures as Air Force One landed. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
President Trump gestured to a crowd of supporters. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
President Trump with a crowd of supporters. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Trump supporters waited in line to attend Sunday's rally. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Trump supporters wore flags as they waited in line. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A Trump supporter raised four fingers to signal four more years for President Trump. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.