What to watch for in the final week

As President Trump and Joe Biden prepare their closing arguments to the voters, here’s what to keep an eye on this week.

If you’re just finishing up a long day of watching football (Steelers good, Patriots bad, WTFalcons), it’s time to refocus your energy on the main event: We’ve got eight days until Election Day.

SCOTUS watch

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett could be confirmed as soon as Monday, as Republicans appear to have solidified the votes needed to make Coney Barrett the third Trump-appointed justice of his first term. That hasn’t happened since Richard Nixon’s first term in office (he had four, including a chief justice.)

How will that play in the final week of the presidential race? US Senator and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris boycotted last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee vote that advanced Coney Barrett to the full Senate. Her strategy for Monday is unclear.

Biden, Harris, and other Democrats will likely use Coney Barrett’s confirmation as a chance to convince voters of the importance of winning the Senate and keeping control of the House. But you can bet that Trump will spend the early part of the week reinforcing the idea that he’s a firewall against court packing.

CORONA watch

The quote everyone has been buzzing about Sunday came from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on CNN: “We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas.”

The US broke a record Friday for the greatest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day, with more than 85,000. Now several members of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff have tested positive, although he and the second lady have tested negative.

At another time in the election cycle or in another year, we might have seen both Republicans and Democrats calling for candidates to suspend their campaigns to try to get a hold on the virus. But that’s probably not happening with eight days to go.

What else

More than 59 million Americans have now voted early, and that number is only going to grow in the week ahead. What’s the over/under? 75 million, perhaps?

Another interesting storyline to follow: Per the New York Times, Senator Harris is planning to travel to Texas on Friday, while Trump is unlikely to visit the state again before the election. This comes as a Quinnipiac University poll had Trump and Biden tied there. So what’s Trump’s plan? On “Meet the Press” Sunday, Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski said he still considers Florida the ultimate swing state.

One last thing: This feels like a lifetime ago, but it has only been four days since the report that Iran has been trying to interfere with the election. Keep that in mind this week.

Read an important story you may have missed:

Trump’s trip to New Hampshire:

President Trump rallied supporters in New Hampshire, vowing that he would win the state on Nov. 3, despite the fact he hasn’t led a poll in the state all year. Read more.

Election tampering:

A ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library was set on fire early Sunday morning, according to state and city officials, who say it appears to be a deliberate, criminal attack and called it a “disgrace to democracy.” Read more.

SNL takes on the debate:

“Saturday Night Live” opened this week with a rendition of Thursday’s final presidential debate between President Donald Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) and former vice president Joe Biden (played by Jim Carrey), and moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, portrayed by Maya Rudolph, who took a break from her recurring role as Senator Kamala Harris. The cold open even poked fun at a scene from Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” sequel, which premiered Friday and features a scene with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Read more.

On the ballot: With Massachusetts voters considering whether to adopt ranked-choice voting, it turns out that Cambridge has been doing this for City Council and School Committee elections since 1941. Read more.

Where the candidates are:

— Both President Trump and Joe Biden were on “60 Minutes” Sunday night. President Trump also held a MAGA rally in New Hampshire on Sunday, and then made a surprise stop at an orchard near Bangor, Maine. On Monday, he’ll hold MAGA rallies in Pennsylvania.

— Joe Biden speaks at a virtual get-out-the-vote concert Sunday night. No public events have been announced on Monday.

Learn something new:

— Working on any political campaign is hard enough. Imagine what it’s like to be doing it during a pandemic. In his latest podcast, former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe talked to Biden campaign staffer Cindy Lin about organizing in Michigan. Listen here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.