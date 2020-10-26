Grading the debate on a curve

RE “Scorecard: Grading the debate performances” (Page A1, Oct. 23), James Pindell credits Donald Trump with “one of (his) best moments” after conceding that “he lied a lot.” Most folks will probably agree that Trump’s behavior in the previous debate has lowered the bar, but giving him a winning B- is a misleading and dangerous grading on a curve.

I would not give Joe Biden an overall A, but including A+ moments like saying he would be a president for all Americans and avoiding the trap of easily attacking his opponent’s family certainly gained him a gentleman’s B. One could take into account Biden’s performance as a former stutterer under the greatest of stress to raise the grade, but even that is optional. It makes one wonder which debate Pindell was watching.