LETTERS

Grading the debate on a curve

Updated October 26, 2020, in 11 hours
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate on the campus of Belmont University, in Nashville, Oct. 22.
RE “Scorecard: Grading the debate performances” (Page A1, Oct. 23), James Pindell credits Donald Trump with “one of (his) best moments” after conceding that “he lied a lot.” Most folks will probably agree that Trump’s behavior in the previous debate has lowered the bar, but giving him a winning B- is a misleading and dangerous grading on a curve.

I would not give Joe Biden an overall A, but including A+ moments like saying he would be a president for all Americans and avoiding the trap of easily attacking his opponent’s family certainly gained him a gentleman’s B. One could take into account Biden’s performance as a former stutterer under the greatest of stress to raise the grade, but even that is optional. It makes one wonder which debate Pindell was watching.

Gerald M. Tuckman

Brookline