A graduation standard is more important than an admissions standard

The key to preserving the prestige of Boston exam schools is not restricting admissions but rather certifying the achievement of those who graduate. As dean of graduate studies at UMass Boston in the 1990s, I promoted flexible admissions to programs on the grounds that, as a public university, our obligation was to provide advanced educational opportunities to those who had a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college. Our mission, I claimed, was not to replicate elite private institutions that enrolled only the very best students. I promoted accessibility to graduate programs on the one hand, while insisting on tough exit standards on the other. We required a final project that was observed by at least one professor from another program. We therefore tried to assure that our graduates had both the knowledge and skills associated with their degrees.

Martin Quitt