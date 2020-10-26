A painful return to remote-only learning

The announcement that Boston Public Schools would return to remote-only instruction was not unexpected: BPS has delayed the start of hybrid learning for the past several weeks. However, even an expected announcement stings when it involves the future of our children. It bears repeating the often-cited contrast that gyms are still open in the city of Boston, as are restaurants and other businesses that would be hard to classify as essential. On the other hand, I consider the education of our children essential, and I can tell you from personal experience that kindergarten via Zoom is the pits. This is not the fault of my son’s teacher. Five-year-old children do not have the attention span to sit in front of a computer all day, and they should not be asked to do so. I would like to know what sacrifices we are making in the city so that kindergartners can learn in person. Can we all agree that in-person kindergarten is not responsible for the increasing number of COVID infections in Boston? How could it, if these kids haven’t been to school since March?

Dan Fox