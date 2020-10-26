A poor showing by Trump

I have been watching presidential debates for 60 years, since the Kennedy-Nixon series. During that time, there have been some debates that were outstanding and many that were just fair. As I watched the second presidential debate on Thursday night, I was struck by how unpresidential Donald Trump is. Trump could not answer a question without attacking Joe Biden, rather than simply explaining his solutions for what must be done for the economy, the pandemic, etc. He could not offer many examples of accomplishments of his presidency and, as usual, exaggerated his record.

Trump ran four years ago as an outsider who would change Washington and “drain the swamp.” Now he is the ultimate insider, and he has to take responsibility for all that he has not done in the past four years.