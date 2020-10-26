Shining a light on racism

The Boston School Committee’s vote to suspend exam school admission tests for one year in favor of an equitable system struck a blow for fairness and unity. Ibram X. Kendi’s electrifying statement in support shone a bright light on the implicit racism behind the “traditional” exam system and the opposition to its suspension.
When their children’s futures may be affected, some parents are rendered blind to unfairness. Boston’s school system has been brutally underfunded and correspondingly lousy for generations. The exam schools are the exception to the norm. Hence some among those groups that have historically enjoyed an unfair admissions advantage deny it, fight to keep it, and fail to see what is driving their stance.
All children should have access to great schools. All schools should be transformed into great schools. There is plenty of money for this. But failed national politics have illegitimately diverted this and so much more money to elite private coffers. In Boston, as elsewhere, this has helped set up and drive divisive and implicitly racist efforts to corner remaining table scraps, including to preserve the educational status quo. The supreme irony, as always, is that the city as a whole would do far better by joining Roxbury, Dorchester, and other neighborhoods than by resisting or even fighting them.
James Taff
Roslindale