EMass boys’ soccer: Holliston’s Ryan Foley headlines Players of the Week

Players of the Week
Ryan Foley, Holliston — Since switching from center back position to forward, the sophomore has amassed six goals and four assists in three games, including a goal and three assists in a 5-0 Tri-Valley League win over Bellingham Sunday for the Panthers (4-0-2).
James Layden, Medfield — The senior midfielder scored all three goals for the Warriors (6-0) this weekend in a pair of Tri-Valley League wins over Dover-Sherborn (1-0, 2-0).
Colin Milliken, Oliver Ames — The Hockomock League points leader (8 goals, 6 assists) recorded three goals across a pair of wins this week over Sharon for the undefeated Tigers (6-0).
Advertisement
Will Schiffer, Nauset — The junior netted a pair of goals in Thursday’s 3-0 Cape & Islands League win over Dennis-Yarmouth, raising his goal total to 10 across six games for the unbeaten Warriors (6-0).
Caio Soares, Weymouth — The junior forward poured in four goals during Thursday’s 5-0 win over Milton, helping the Wildcats (5-0-1) stay atop the Bay State Conference Herget Division standings.
MATTHEW DOHERTY