EMass boys’ soccer: Holliston’s Ryan Foley headlines Players of the Week

Players of the Week

Ryan Foley, Holliston — Since switching from center back position to forward, the sophomore has amassed six goals and four assists in three games, including a goal and three assists in a 5-0 Tri-Valley League win over Bellingham Sunday for the Panthers (4-0-2).

James Layden, Medfield — The senior midfielder scored all three goals for the Warriors (6-0) this weekend in a pair of Tri-Valley League wins over Dover-Sherborn (1-0, 2-0).