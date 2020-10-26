Florida football coach Dan Mullen raring to go after COVID-19 quarantine

The No. 10 Florida Gators resumed meetings and practices for the first time in two weeks, getting back to work after a COVID-19 outbreak caused the Southeastern Conference to postpone two of the team’s games. The Gators (2-1) are scheduled to host Missouri (2-2) on Saturday, ending a 21-day layoff and beginning the first of seven consecutive games for coach Dan Mullen and his team. Mullen was one of more than 30 players and coaches who tested positive for the coronavirus following a road trip to Texas A&M earlier this month. Everyone else on the plane — about 75 people in all — was quarantined because of potential exposure and contact tracing protocols. It forced the Gators to shut down team activities and work remotely. It also left Mullen with concerns about missing so much time on the field and away from a daily routine. “We’ve got some veteran players,” Mullen said. “For those guys, just picking it back up and getting going. Fortunately, when you have some older, veteran guys, it helps. But we’ll see.” Adding to the team’s issues: SEC rules mandate that players who tested positive must adhere to a four-day reacclimation period that includes cardiac monitoring. The protocols call for a four-day phased return to full participation, meaning Mullen won’t be able to get his full team on the field for a full practice until Thursday.

Status of Wisconsin’s QB unclear

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst declined to discuss the status of quarterback Graham Mertz following reports the redshirt freshman has tested positive for COVID-19. Chryst said he was confident the ninth-ranked Badgers' game Saturday at Nebraska (0-1) would go on as scheduled. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal both reported Mertz had tested positive, with the Journal-Sentinel reporting Mertz’s positive test came Saturday, one day after the Badgers' 45-7 season-opening home victory over Illinois. If a second test confirms a player’s positive result, Big Ten protocols call for an infected player to be sidelined for 21 days . . . UNLV will host the University of Nevada Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in an annual battle for the Fremont Cannon, the largest trophy in college football. About 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend the game at the new stadium, where the Raiders have played their inaugural season in Vegas before empty seats . . . Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey, who had not played for the Tigers this year after opting out of the season because of the coronavirus outbreak, was dismissed from the team after being arrested Sunday on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault, and first-degree property damage . . . W.C. Gorden, a Hall of Fame coach who led Jackson State to a 28-game Southwestern Athletic Conference winning streak while building a league power in the late 1980s, has died. He was 90.

Auto racing

Texas NASCAR playoff race again rain delayed

The resumption of NASCAR’s Cup playoff race in Texas was still on hold Monday because of more rain and a dreary forecast. There was no official word from NASCAR on when the race might proceed. Only 52 of the 334 laps were completed Sunday before mist and drizzle forced the race to stop. There was a delay of more than four hours before it was postponed until Monday. When the race was supposed to resume in the morning, the rain from overnight had continued and temperatures were in the mid-40s. Cars were still parked in the garage and jet dryer trucks were making slow laps around the 1½-mile track. Two drivers retiring from full-time NASCAR competition after this season, Clint Bowyer and seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, were running 1-2 Sunday when the race was halted . . . Hendrick Motorsports plucked crew chief Rudy Fugle away from Kyle Busch Motorsports to lead William Byron next season in the Cup Series. Fugle had worked at KBM since 2013 and led the Truck Series program to two driver championships and five owner titles. His trucks have won 28 races.

Soccer

Barcelona puts referendum on hold

Barcelona is waiting for authorization from local health officials before scheduling a referendum that could lead to the ouster of club president Josep Bartomeu and his board of directors. More than 110,000 club members have called for a motion of censure against Bartomeu and the board, but a vote can’t be scheduled until Spanish government authorities say it’s safe following a surge in coronavirus cases . . . Karlan Grant scored his first goal for new club West Bromwich Albion to secure a 1-1 draw at Brighton in the English Premier League. Grant joined West Brom, which is still searching for its first win after six matched and its only points coming from three draws, from Huddersfield in the offseason after netting 19 goals in the second-tier Championship last season . . .German soccer league CEO Christian Seifert, who oversaw the Bundesliga’s restart during the coronavirus pandemic ahead of other major European leagues, announced he will leave his post in 2022 . . . Andrés Cantor, the 57-year-old lead announcer for Telemundo Deportes famous for his screams of “Goooooaaal!” during soccer broadcasts, has won the Colin Jose Media Award given annually by the US National Soccer Hall of Fame. Cantor will receive the award at next year’s induction ceremony that will include former JS captain Carlos Bocanegra, who was elected this year,

Miscellany

Penguins' D Daley retires, moves to front office

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley, 37, who helped the team win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, announced his retirement after 16 seasons in conjunction with his decision to begin his post-playing career by returning to the team as a hockey operations advisor. In addition to Daley’s hire, the Penguins announced the firing of assistant general manager Jason Karmanos. Sam Ventura, the team’s director of hockey research, will assume Karmanos' duties on an interim basis . .

Andrey Rublev started his quest for a fifth ATP title of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Norbert Gombos at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. After his recent tournament wins in Hamburg and St. Petersburg, the eighth-ranked Rublev joined Novak Djokovic as the only players with four titles in the shortened 2020 season. Kei Nishikori pulled out with a shoulder injury, less than 24 hours before he was scheduled to take on defending champion Dominic Thiem . . . David Braley, the owner of three Canadian Football League teams over the years and once the league’s interim commissioner, died Monday at his home in Burlington, Ontario. A cause was not given. He was 79.

