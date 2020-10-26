Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland out for season with torn pectoral

Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland is done for the season after tearing a pectoral muscle Sunday against the 49ers, a league source confirmed.
New England’s linebacking corps was already thin, with Dont’a Hightower opting out of the season and Jamie Collins, Elandon Roberts, and Kyle Van Noy all departing during free agency.
Copeland, in his first season with the Patriots after four years with the Lions and Jets, had carved out a role primarily on special teams, but also contributed on defense. He finishes the season with 12 tackles, including one for a loss.
