Red Sox assign Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket; Zack Godley one of three pitchers released

The Red Sox sent utility player Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket and allowed righthanded pitcher Zack Godley to become a free agent as part of a series of moves Monday that reduced the 40-man major league roster to 35 players.

Righthander Robinson Leyer also was outrighted to Pawtucket, while Godley, lefthander Mike Kickham, and righthander Andrew Triggs were all outrighted from the major league roster and chose to become free agents.

Lin appeared in 26 of the Red Sox' 60 games this season and hit .154. Leyer, who made his MLB debut Aug. 30, pitched in six games and started one. He was 1-5 with a 21.21 ERA.