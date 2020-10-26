The Red Sox sure could use a bounce-back season from these five players

The team struggles, of course, encompassed individual struggles, too. Here are five players for whom bounce-back seasons in 2021 would be a welcome sight for the Red Sox and their fans.

The 2020 season is one the Red Sox want to flush. Between finishing in last place in the AL East and having to play in the midst of a pandemic, this year had its share of turbulence for them.

Martinez has said that he likely won’t opt out of the $19.35 million he’s owed next season. The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic certainly plays a part in the decision, he said.

But perhaps his play does, too.

Martinez was a shell of himself in 2020, slashing just .213/.291/.389 with 7 homers in 237 plate appearances. In the five seasons prior, Martinez hit a combined. .305/.376/.585 with a .961 OPS and 184 homers. He was one of the most complete hitters in the game, then suddenly 2020 came and Martinez fell off a cliff.

Martinez struggled tremendously with the fastball, and pitchers exploited that. After leading the league in batting average (.347) and slugging (.686) on that pitch from 2017-19, Martinez hit just .197 on four-seamers this year.

Martinez said those struggles, in large part, had to do with his hips. Instead of keeping his hips back on pitches, they came forward, making the pitch look even harder than it was.

“It’s been obvious to me all year,” said Martinez. “It’s like I think I’m doing the right move. And I’m like, ‘OK I think I have my hips. I think I’m doing it right.’ In batting practice, it will feel great, and then I go in the game, [having done] the move all day, and after the game, I’ll go look at it and I’m like, ‘Great, I just wasted an entire day.’ ”

Martinez wasn’t alone in his struggles in this peculiar season. Stars like Christian Yelich, Javy Baez, and Kris Bryant also struggled and didn’t have a large enough sample size to possibly turn the corner.

Plus, Martinez is huge on video reviews of his at-bats during games, and he didn’t have the access to that because of COVID-19 protocols.

Nevertheless, other players across the majors made the adjustment, and there’s no telling whether those protocols will be in place next season. Regardless, Martinez will have to right his ship in a lineup that clearly felt his absence in 2020.

Andrew Benintendi

This season was supposed to be a revival of some sort for Benintendi. After a down season in 2019, he worked tirelessly on his swing in the offseason. He came into summer camp looking rejuvenated, peppering the ball to all parts of the field.

But once the season began, Benintendi looked even worse than he did in 2019. Before going down with a rib-cage injury, he was in complete disarray, hitting .103 with 17 strikeouts in 52 plate appearances.

Even before he got hurt, not much was going right for Andrew Benintendi. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

After the injury, Bentinendi was asked if this could be a mental breather of some sort for him.

“For me, personally, no,” Benintendi said. “I come to the park every day excited to hopefully bust out of this thing. Mentally, I feel strong. It sucks that this happens, but there’s nothing I can do now but get better quickly.”

Getting better quickly then involved the possibility of a return to the field. Now, getting better involves production, something that has evaded Benintendi for parts of two seasons.

Rafael Devers

If Devers had more at-bats, it’s possible that his numbers would have been there. Even without the 162-game season, Devers hit .263 and tied Xander Bogaerts with a team-leading 11 homers.

But he was flat-out putrid in the field. In 57 games, Devers committed 14 errors to lead the league. Former manager Ron Roenicke said that Devers puts a lot of pressure on himself in the field. When one error comes, it can lead to a snowball effect.

In the field, Rafael Devers got off on the wrong foot — and stayed there. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The loss of Alex Cora as manager, it seemed, weighed on Devers at times. Cora was instrumental in his development, keeping close tabs on his star third baseman. Though it’s unlikely that he will ever be a Gold Glove third baseman, Devers made strides under Cora, largely because Cora held him accountable.

Reports have swirled that Cora is a favorite to return as the Sox skipper. If that’s the case, it might have the biggest impact on Devers’s resurgence.

Eduardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez doesn’t truly count as a bounce-back candidate because his absence in 2020 was due to COVID-19 followed by myocarditis. In 2019, he won 19 games, pitched 203⅓ innings, struck out 213, and compiled a 3.81 ERA.

While his status is uncertain for 2021, his absence in the rotation was felt at every turn in 2020, and a return would be a welcome boost for a beleaguered pitching staff.

Matt Barnes

Barnes proved to be a linchpin in the Sox bullpen the three previous seasons, but in 2020, he didn’t have his way, posting a 4.30 ERA in 23 innings. After Brandon Workman was traded to the Phillies, the closer role became Barnes’s. If that remains the case in 2021, Barnes will need to prove he can be valuable.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.