Report: Washington’s Jon Bostic won’t be suspended for hit on Andy Dalton

Coach Ron Rivera , a former linebacker, disapproved of the hit. He said Bostic, a seven-year veteran, must be “smarter than that,” and pointed out the hit happened on third and 10, when Dalton couldn’t have converted.

The league is considering the hit as part of its standard discipline process, so a hefty fine remains possible. Bostic was ejected late in the third quarter when Dalton slid after a short rush, making himself a defenseless player, and Bostic hit Dalton in the head with his shoulder. The quarterback left the game, a 25-3 Washington win, and was later evaluated for a concussion.

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic is not expected to be suspended by the NFL for his illegal hit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton on Sunday, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

“It’s unfortunate because we had a three-and-out right there. They could’ve had to punt,” Rivera said. “We could’ve gotten the ball back sooner. Jon’s a savvy, veteran guy and that’s a mistake that he shouldn’t make. It’s unfortunate. Fortunately enough for us, it didn’t hurt us.”

After the game, Dalton didn’t remember the hit, but he felt “much better,” according to a local media report. The quarterback flew home with the team. But Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was bothered by his team’s initial response to the hit, as none of Dalton’s teammates approached Bostic afterward. Star running back Ezekiel Elliott said he wished players “would have acted stronger.”

McCarthy also was disappointed with his team’s response. “We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another. It definitely was not the response you would expect,” he said.

Cardinals' Drake likely headed to IR

Kenyan Drake might end up on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in Sunday night’s 37-34 overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawk, the NFL Network reported. An MRI revealed a high-ankle sprain that is expected to sideline the Cardinals running back a few weeks, according to the report.

That will leave the duties to Chase Edmonds for the 5-2 Cardinals. On Sunday night, Edmonds generated a season-high 145 scrimmage yards on just 12 touches.

Drake wasn’t the only loss for the Cardinals, who are off this week. Several key players left the Seahawks game with injuries, including linebackers Jordan Hicks and Isaiah Irving (neck) and defensive linemen Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Zach Allen (foot).

Second-year quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 67 yards and a score against the Seahawks. Murray’s current pace has him throwing for 4,222 yards and running for 999 yards this season. No quarterback in NFL history has topped 4,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.

McCaffrey may return Thursday night

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said “it’s a possibility” star running back Christian McCaffrey could return to action Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

“It’s sort of out of my hands, but I am hopeful we will have him,” Rhule said, adding that the decision is largely up to the team’s training staff.

McCaffrey was back on the practice field Monday wearing a red jersey signifying an injured player and he remains on the team’s injured reserve list for now. He did not practice, working instead with the training staff. The 2019 All-Pro running back has missed the past five games with a high ankle sprain.

Owner says Marrone safe for now

Doug Marrone’s job is safe for now. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan spared Marrone following the team’s sixth consecutive loss, a 39-29 setback at the Los Angeles Chargers in which the Jaguars tied an NFL record by allowing at least 30 points in six straight games. The Jaguars (1-6) showed enough fight against the Chargers — they led, 29-22, late in the third quarter — for Khan to stick with Marrone into the team’s bye week and quite possibly through the end of the season. “I can tell you this: we all feel bad,” Marrone said. “The one thing you know, that’s out there on the field, is that they are playing as hard as they can. We’re just not making the plays we need to make. That’s on all of us. That starts with me.” … Tua Tagovailoa’s winning personality appears to habe helped the Miami Dolphins avoid any locker room backlash when he was promoted to replace popular veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Plus, Tagovailoa’s teammates believe he’s really good. “You wouldn’t think he was a rookie if you watched him in practice,” defensive end Shaq Lawson said Monday, when the Dolphins returned from their bye weekend. "The kid is incredible, and I’m looking forward to going out there and playing with him Sunday. I’ve seen how athletic he is, how incredible a player he is. He’s going to lead this team in the right way.” Coach Brian Flores promoted Tagovailoa last week, and the Dolphins' top draft pick will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Rams … Only 12 hours removed from his team’s blowout win over the Cowboys, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera was celebrated for an even bigger victory Monday morning. Amid showers of gold confetti and cheers from dozens of doctors and nurses wearing black “Rivera Strong” T-shirts, Rivera completed his final cancer treatment at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Virginia. After seven weeks of proton radiation and chemotherapy, Rivera is a bit slimmer and a bit weaker than he was in September. And although follow-up appointments and medical scans still await him, Rivera said he is excited by the prospect of coaching the way he once did. “Being out there and not being able to just get into it the way I normally would, that was hard for me,” he said last week.

