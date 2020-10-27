The best scary movies from every year since 1960 to watch this Halloween

So, here’s a comprehensive list of scary movies — one from every year since 1960 — to stream this season from the comfort of home. What’s Halloween without Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers anyway?

The pandemic may have robbed us of most Halloween traditions like communal candy bowl grabs and crowded costume parties. But one thing everyone can still do safely is watch television — and a lot of it.

John Cassavets and Mia Farrow in "Rosemary's Baby."

Scary movies from the 1960s

Psycho (1960) Alfred Hitchcock’s classic has everything a good Halloween film needs — a psychopath, a bloody shower scene, and an unhinged hotel manager. Watch on Fubo TV, Peacock, DirectTV, Apple TV, Amazon, and YouTube.

The Pit and the Pendulum (1961) A young Englishman enters an forbidding castle to investigate his sister’s mysterious death. Watch on Prime Video and Tubi.

Experiment in Terror (1962) A murderer (Ross Martin) threatens to kill a bank teller (Lee Remick) if she doesn’t steal a large sum of money for him. Then, she gets the FBI involved. Watch on Amazon, Fandango Now, Vudu, YouTube, and Google Play.

The Haunting (1963) Dr. John Markway takes two women to Hill House, a supposedly haunted mansion, to find out whether the supernatural is truly at work there. Watch on DirecTV, Watch TCM, Amazon, and YouTube.

Blood and Black Lace (1964) A masked killer stalks models at a fashion show in Rome in an effort to obtain a secret diary. Watch on Amazon Prime, Fandor, FlixFling, Apple TV, YouTube and Google Play.

Repulsion (1965) Young manicurist Carole, who suffers from androphobia, the fear of men, descends into madness alone in her apartment. Watch on PopcornFlix, Amazon, FandangoNow, Vudu, DirectTV, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play.

Kill, Baby, Kill (1966) A physician who encounters strange forces while investigating deaths in Transylvania in this Italian horror. Watch on PopcornFlix, Tubi, Kanopy, Vudu, Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon, and Google Play.

Wait Until Dark (1967): A recently blinded woman (Audrey Hepburn) is terrorized by thugs searching for a heroin-stuffed doll they believe is in her apartment. Watch on Prime Video, Hoopla, Kanopy, DirecTV, Fandor, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

Night of the Living Dead (1968) When bloodthirsty zombies ravage the East Coast, a group of Pennsylvanians is left to fend for themselves. Watch on Tubi, Vudu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Kanopy, DirecTV, The Criterion Channel, FandangoNow, Amazon, YouTube, and Google Play.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Rosemary (Mia Farrow) meets devil-worshipping neighbors and becomes pregnant with — you guessed it — a demon spawn. Watch on Fubo TV, Showtime, DirecTV, Amazon, YouTube, and Google Play.

The Honeymoon Killers (1969) An nurse sticks by her con man boyfriend even after finding out he seduces lonely women and kills them. Watch on Kanopy, The Criterion Channel, HBO Max, Amazon, and Vudu.

"The Exorcist." REUTERS

Scary movies from the 1970s

House of Dark Shadows (1970) A local drunk frees a vampire who had long been locked in a coffin, leaving him to feast on the living. Watch on DirecTV, Watch TCM, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.

A Bay of Blood (1971) A wealthy countess' family members engages in a killing spree after her untimely death in this original slasher film. Watch on Kanopy and Mubi.

The Exorcist (1972) A famous movie-star mother, a possessed 12-year old, and a priest. Watch on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling, Amazon, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Don’t Look Now (1973) One married couple travels to Venice where two sisters convince them their recently deceased daughter is trying to contact them. Watch on Pluto TV, Prime Video, CBS All Access, The Criterion Channel, Amazon, Vudu, and YouTube.

Silent Night, Bloody Night (1974) A lawyer and his girlfriend flee from an ax killer stalking them at the former site of an asylum. Watch on PopcornFlix, Tubi Vudu, Prime Video, FlixFling, and FandangoNow.

Deep Red (1975) After a psychic medium is brutally murdered, a musician and a journalist work to uncover the killer’s identity. Watch on Tubi, Popcorn Flix, Dark Matter TV, Prime Video, Hoopla, FlixFling, Shudder, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.

Carrie (1976) Carrie, an introverted teenager, releases her deadly telekinetic powers after being tormented by her peers and family. Watch on DirecTV, Starz, Apple TV, Amazon, and YouTube.

Suspiria (1977) A newcomer at a prestigious German dance school uncovers the institution’s terrifying history amid a series of violent murders. Watch on Tubi and Kanopy.

Halloween (1978) As a six-year-old, Michael Myers murders his older sister on Halloween. Then he returns to Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again. Watch on The Roku Channel, Fubo TV, Hoopla, Shudder, IndieFlix, Apple TV, Vudu, and DirecTV.

The Amityville Horror (1979) A family moves into a picturesque house they soon discover is home to something less welcoming: evil spirits. Watch on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling, Apple TV, Amazon, and YouTube.

Jack Nicholson in "The Shining." Warner Bros.

Scary movies from the 1980s

Friday the 13th (1980) Fresh-faced camp counselors fall victim to an unknown assailant while trying to reopen the summer camp. Watch on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling, Amazon, Vudu, and FandangoNow.

The Shining (1980) “Here’s Johnny!” The winter caretaker of an isolated Colorado hotel terrorizes his own family, courtesy of the building’s dark secrets and his own psychotic premonitions. Watch on Fubo TV, Sling, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.

The Beyond (1981) A woman who inherits a Louisiana hotel later finds that it sits on the entrance to Hell in this Italian film. Watch on The Roku Channel, Dark Matter TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Shudder, FlixFling, Showtime, and Amazon.

Poltergeist (1982) One California family is overtaken by malevolent ghosts who abduct their daughter and wreck havoc on their lives. Watch on Netflix, DirecTV, Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

Cujo (1983) What happens when man’s best friend isn’t so friendly anymore? A dog transforms into a savage beast, hell-bent on brutalizing a small town. Watch on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling, Vudu, Amazon, and YouTube.

Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) With his glove made of knives, Freddy Krueger invades teenagers’ dreams. The only way to stay alive? Stay awake. Watch on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Syfy, FandangoNow, Amazon, and Apple TV.

Day of the Dead (1985) An underground bunker, occupied by soldiers and scientists, is overrun by the living dead. Watch on Tubi, Popcorn Flix, The Roku Channel, Kanopy, HBO, Hoopla, FlixFling, DirecTV, Google Play, and YouTube.

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986) Henry and Otis, based on real-life killers Henry Lee Lucas and Ottis Toole, commit a string of gory murders. Watch on IMDb TV, Shudder, Google Play, YouTube, FandangoNow, and Vudu.

Hellraiser (1987) A woman’s brother-in-law returns from the underworld partially formed. She begins killing to free him from the demonic spirits following him after his escape. Watch on Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Prime Video, Shudder, Hoopla, and Hulu, Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

Child’s Play (1998) Chucky is just an innocent doll until he’s occupied with the soul of a serial killer. Watch on Sling, Apple TV, GooglePlay, and YouTube.

Pet Semetary (1989) An ancient burial ground can bring back the dead. But will those resurrected ever truly be the same? Watch on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Amazon, Vudu, and FandangoNow.

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster in "The Silence of the Lambs."

Scary movies from the 1990s

Misery (1990) A super fan who saves a novelist after a car crash becomes obsessive and violent, insisting the writer shape his work to fit her twisted fantasies. Watch on FuboTV, FandangoNow, and Microsoft.

Silence of the Lambs (1991) One young FBI agent seeks out the help of Hannibal Lector, a brilliant psychiatrist and captive cannibal killer, to catch another madman. Watch on Pluto TV, Netflix, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Showtime, Apple TV, Amazon, and Vudu.

Candyman (1992) A graduate student is researching the Candyman, an murderous urban legend with a hook for a hand, when she learns the myth may be all too real. Watch on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Syfy, Sling, Apple TV, YouTube, and FandangoNow.

When a Stranger Calls Back (1993) After a killer starts stalking a coed, one pair — a detective and a crisis center counselor — are on the case. Watch on Prime Video.

New Nightmare (1994) Disfigured villain Freddy Krueger returns in this installment of Wes Craven’s long-running series. Watch on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Syfy, Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.

Village of the Damned (1995) Ten woman in town give birth on the same day to a group of unusual children, who are capable of reading minds. Watch on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Apple TV, Amazon, and Vudu.

Scream (1996) A masked killer strikes high schoolers in suburbia by using horror movies as part of a deadly game. Watch on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Amazon, YouTube, and Vudu.

Funny Games (1997) Two sadistic, white-gloved young men torture a family they take hostage in their own vacation home. Watch on HBO Max, Kanopy, and The Criterion Channel.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) Michael Myers strikes again — this time, in Northern California. Watch on Fubo TV, Hoopla, DirecTV, FandangoNow, Vudu, and Amazon.

Audition (1999) A widower enters into a relationship with a gorgeous woman with a penchant for violence and a harrowing history in this Japanese thriller. Watch on Tubi, Shudder, and Apple TV.

Scary movies from the 2000s

What Lies Beneath (2000) A woman hears mysterious voices and sees an apparition in the home she shared with her ex-husband. Watch on Fubo TV, Showtime, DirecTV, Amazon, YouTube, and FandangoNow.

Donnie Darko (2001) After surviving a bizarre accident, a troubled teenager is haunted by a man in a demonic-looking rabbit suit who influences him to commit crime. But is it all real or just in Donnie’s head? Watch on IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Kanopy, Apple TV, and Amazon.

The Ring (2002) Reporter Rachel Keller investigates a mysterious videotape that leads to viewers' death, while her own life is on the line. Watch on IMDb TV, Crackle, Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) Leatherface, a chainsaw-wielding killer, and his family from the backwoods hunt five friends driving through Texas in this remake. Watch on DirecTV, Starz, Amazon, FandangoNow, and Apple TV.

Saw (2004) A serial killer named Jigsaw puts imprisoned victims through grisly challenges that are part of his perverse puzzle. Watch on Max Go, DirecTV, Cinemax, Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and FandangoNow.

The Descent (2005) Explorers in a caving expedition are suddenly trapped and subject to the whims of a breed of deadly predators. Watch on Tubi, Pluto TV, Sling, Hoopla, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.

The Host (2006) In this flick from “Parasite” director Boon Joon-Ho, a ravenous creature emerges from Korea’s waters and attacks local residents. Watch on Tubi, Pluto TV, Prime Video, Hulu, Kanopy, Hoopla, Amazon, YouTube, and Vudu.

Paranormal Activity (2007) A couple is threatened by a disturbing nightly presence they try to catch on tape. Watch on Fubo TV, Showtime, DirecTV, Amazon, Youtube, and Vudu.

Let the Right One In (2008) Two young kids, Oskar and Eli, strike up a close friendship. Then one reveals something sinister: a dizzying connection to several local murders. Watch on Tubi, The Roku Channel, Hulu, Hoopla, Kanopy, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube.

Orphan (2009) : Scarred by the recent death of their child, a couple takes in an orphan whose angelic exterior is a front for a more evil reality. Watch on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Apple TV, Amazon, and Vudu.

Essie Davis, left and Noah Wiseman in "The Babadook." Matt Nettheim/IFC Midnight

Scary movies from the 2010s

Insidious (2010) A haunted being possesses two parents' comatose child, leaving his parents to save their son from descending into The Further. Watch on Fubo TV, Amazon, FandangoNow, and Vudu.

The Thing (2011) Norwegian researchers in the Arctic flee from an eons-old, insidious organism who takes the shape of its victims. Watch on HBO, IndieFlix, DirecTV, Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube.

The Cabin in the Woods (2012) Five friends get more than they signed up for while vacationing at a remote cabin in the backwoods. Watch on Prime Video, Hulu, DirecTV, Epix, Apple TV, Amazon, and Vudu.

The Conjuring (2013) Two paranormal investigators help a family living in a farmhouse with a macabre history. Watch on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling, YouTube, FandangoNow, and Vudu.

The Babadook (2014) An eerie monster named The Babadook manifests itself from a kid’s book and into the home of a mother and child. Watch on Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

The Witch (2015) The youngest son in a 1630s New England family disappears on his sister Thomasin’s watch. Some suspect the girl of witchcraft, and paranoia mounts. Watch on Fubo TV, Showtime, Kanopy, Amazon, Vudu, and Apple TV.

Hush (2016) A masked killer stalks a deaf writer retreating in the woods. There, she fights for her life in silence. Watch on Netflix.

Get Out (2017) A young Black man visits his white girlfriend’s family estate. Shortly after arriving, he uncovers the true, more sinister reason behind his invitation. Watch on Amazon, YouTube, and Vudu.

Hereditary (2018) Shortly after the death of its matriarch, the Graham family is left to grapple with distributing occurrences and an unfortunate discovery about their ancestry. Watch on Prime Video, Kanopy, Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV, FandangoNow, Google Play, and YouTube.

Us (2019) During one family’s beach vacation, a group comprised of their own doppelgängers arrives to terrorize them. Watch on HBO and Prime Video.

The Grudge (2020) A vengeful ghost haunts a house, prompting death for all who enter. Watch on DirecTV and Starz.

Grace Griffin contributed to this list. Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.

