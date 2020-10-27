A window on life during the pandemic

Cranna is taking a similar outside-looking-in approach, with a notable additional exhibition element, for a show of recent work by Cambridge photographer Mark Ostow. “Unmasked: A Daily Search for Normal Life in Abnormal Times” runs through Nov. 14.

CAMBRIDGE – Bridge Gallery , near Porter Square, got national attention last spring after the pandemic broke out. The gallery had been showing photographs by Pete Souza, Barack Obama’s White House photographer. It’s a small space, so visitors couldn’t safely come inside. Bridge owner Greig Cranna started hanging a small selection of photographs in the gallery window. The display drew a steady stream of onlookers.

Mark Ostow's "Pamela and Silvia," from "Unmasked" Mark Ostow

Eight photographs hang in the window, with two removed daily to be replaced by a pair of new ones. Also visible through the window is a 15-minute slide show of Ostow’s work from “Unmasked.” It consists of some 140 photographs, each projected for five seconds. The slideshow is viewable from outside on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 6 to 8 p.m.

"The void was the inspiration,” Ostow said in a recent interview. “I have these two cafes [Ostow owns Cafe Zing, in Cambridge, and Kickstand Cafe, in Arlington], beside being very busy as a commercial photographer. I’d been doing a series of portraits of presidential candidates for New York magazine and Politico, for example. Then everything stopped. How was I going to stay sane? So I just started shooting.”

Ostow found himself “compulsively” shooting every day, “everyone and everything,” as he says in an artist’s statement. “I start 2 hours before sunset. Light low in the sky. I shoot 500 to 1000 images a day; editing, writing Instagram posts, and processing the day until 2 AM."

Ostow wasn’t looking to photograph scenes of the pandemic, per se. It was more how daily life was continuing during COVID-19. “Everything is accentuated,” he said. “Serendipity abounds."

That tension between alteration and continuity was part of what drew Cranna to the images. “I was more interested in showing normalcy,” he said last week.

The variety of images is almost as impressive as the quality. “Unmasked” includes photos of family members, neighbors, passersby. Some were posed. Others Ostow took from behind the wheel of his car. Things would just catch his eye. Cambridge and Somerville predominate, but there are photos from Boston, Revere, Beverly, Northampton, New Hampshire.

Mark Ostow's "Day 74, Boys at Revere Beach," from "Unmasked" Mark Ostow

“My kids say, ‘You could take off a few days,’ ” Ostow said. “I just worry if I stop I could never do it again. It’s like a religion for me.”

Bridge Gallery is at 5 Pemberton St. 617-930-3418, www.bridge.photos

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.