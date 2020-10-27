Companies behind Etch A Sketch and Rubik’s Cube team up

Spin Master Corp., the company behind the Etch A Sketch and Paw Patrol brands, has agreed to acquire Rubik’s Brand Ltd. for about $50 million, tying together two of the world’s most iconic toy brands. The merger comes at a boom time for classic toymakers, as parents turn to familiar products to entertain kids stuck in lockdown. Like sales of Uno, Monopoly, and Barbie dolls, Rubik’s Cube purchases have spiked during the pandemic, according to the puzzle maker’s chief executive officer, Christoph Bettin. He expects sales to jump 15 percent to 20 percent in 2020, compared with a normal year, when people purchase between 5 million and 10 million cubes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MOTORCYCLES

Harley-Davidson stock roars on better profit report

Harley-Davidson shares jumped more than 22 percent Tuesday on better-than-expected profit as chief executive Jochen Zeitz’s moves to cut costs and boost margins on a smaller revenue base paid off in the third quarter. The Milwaukee-based manufacturer reported $964 million in motorcycle and related-products revenue, beating analysts' consensus for $843.7 million. Zeitz’s strategy has been to shrink supply and shore up pricing. The stock has declined 22 percent this year. Zeitz, the former CEO of sneaker company Puma SE, has narrowed the motorcycle maker’s focus to core markets and model segments and scaled back ambitions for expansion overseas. Motorcycle sales in the United States, Harley’s biggest market, logged a 15th consecutive quarterly decline — falling 10 percent. But that was better than the 27 percent drop in the previous quarter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

Italian cold cuts popular during pandemic

Go ahead and add prosciutto to the list of items flying out the door at markets during Covid. Demand is surging for charcuterie — European-styled cured meats such as salami and pancetta — with the pandemic fueling consumers' desires for simple protein snacks to enjoy outside restaurants. The surge in demand for cured meat has been a bright spot for the $12.8-billion lunch-meat market in the United States, inducing suppliers to beef up their cured-meat lineups and pushing one producer to expand operations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOTELS

Marriott offers an escape for remote workers

Hotel companies are going to new lengths to get guests through the doors in a bid to salvage a historically bad year for the industry. More than 2,000 hotels in the Marriott International Inc. system will begin allowing guests to check in at 6 a.m. and stay as late as 6 p.m. the next day, a promotion aimed at remote workers looking for a change of scenery from their homes. Other Marriott hotels are trying out similar initiatives, including one that offers discounted rates to guests who want a room for the day but not the night. Another program pitches resorts as places where parents can work while hotel staff supervise activities for their kids. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb stock to list on Nasdaq

Airbnb has chosen to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the home rental company said in a statement on Tuesday. The listing would be a big win for Nasdaq, which has lost some high-profile listings in the past few years such as Uber and Snowflake Inc. to the New York Stock Exchange. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

NEWSPAPERS

Salt Lake Tribune to end daily print paper after nearly 150 years

The Salt Lake Tribune will stop printing a daily edition and will move to a weekly publication schedule at the end of the year, its leadership said Monday, ending a nearly 150-year run of a daily newspaper delivery to Utahns. The Tribune’s board of directors announced the change on Monday, after leaders at The Tribune and The Deseret News, another Salt Lake City media outlet, said they were ending a 68-year-old partnership that allowed the two publications to collaborate on printing, delivery, and advertising, according to The Tribune. The economic decline caused by the coronavirus pandemic has pummeled a local newspaper industry already struggling with declining revenues, layoffs, and pay reductions in newsrooms across the country. — NEW YORK TIMES

AVIATION

Struggling airplane engine maker Rolls-Royce gets a financial boost

Rolls-Royce shareholders backed a 2 billion-pound ($2.6 billion) equity raise, a key step toward shoring up the British engine maker’s finances to outlast the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors voted to approve the rights issue ahead of a meeting on Tuesday, heeding the company’s call for help, Chairman Ian Davies said. The support of shareholders means Rolls-Royce can access a further 3 billion pounds of funds, through a bond sale and a 1 billion-pound term loan, both of which were conditional on the issue passing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Two Silicon Valley chip makers to combine

AMD is buying Xilinx for $35 billion in an all-stock deal that will combine the two Silicon Valley chip makers.The deal announced Tuesday puts AMD in a place it wants to be; competing more fiercely with Intel. Xilinx stockholders will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD stock for each Xilinx share they hold, or approximately $143 per share of Xilinx stock. AMD stockholders will own about 74 percent of the combined company, with Xilinx stockholders owning approximately 26 percent. The transaction will give AMD a strong portfolio of high performance processor technologies, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs, and deep software expertise to enable leadership computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Merck profit soars more than 50 percent

Drugmaker Merck boosted its third-quarter profit by 55 percent and blew past Wall Street expectations, due to slightly higher sales, restrained spending, and a small, one-time gain. The Kenilworth, N.J., company said it’s making progress on three efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic: two different vaccines and an antiviral drug. The maker of cancer blockbuster Keytruda on Tuesday reported net income of $2.94 billion, or $1.16 per share, up from $1.9 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Caterpillar’s sales fall as pandemic hurts construction

Caterpillar’s sales fell 23 percent in the third quarter as the pandemic throttled demand for construction equipment and a trade war with China continues to create headwinds. The company still managed to top Wall Street expectations, despite rising COVID-19 infections that hamper almost all sectors, including construction. Revenue declined to $9.88 billion from $12.76 billion a year earlier as dealers decreased inventories in all regions during the quarter, except for the Asia/Pacific region. The construction industry has been constrained by the unchecked spread of COVID-19 in the United States, which is now setting record highs. With the upward trajectory, especially in the Midwest and Plains, home building and commercial projects planned for the winter are under increasing threat. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Retail sales tank in the UK as latest virus surge takes hold

Retail sales fell at the fastest pace since June this month, a fresh sign that the UK’s fragile economic recovery is faltering. Demand at department stores and clothing outlets slumped, while grocery sales flatlined for the first time since the height of the national lockdown, according the Confederation of British Industry. A bleak outlook among retailers saw them cut orders with suppliers for an 18th month, even as they prepare for the traditionally busy Christmas shopping period. — BLOOMBERG NEWS