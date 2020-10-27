‘That’s going to be a huge savings’: Raytheon to reduce office space by up to 25 percent

Raytheon had already been aiming to reduce its costs this year by $2 billion and to conserve $4 billion in cash as part of its April merger with United Technologies Corp., and to adjust to the pandemic’s hit on commercial air travel. So far, the company has trimmed its workforce by about 20,000 people.

Chief executive Greg Hayes, said on an earnings call Tuesday that he envisions “the office of the future” to be a mix between in-person and remote work.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is realizing it doesn’t need all of its 31 million square feet in office space anymore.

Now, Raytheon is looking to double down on reducing its office footprint as the ongoing pandemic proves employees can do their jobs from home.

“Our original goal was to reduce and consolidate office space by about 10 percent, or about 3 million square feet,” Hayes said on the call. “I now think we could see upwards of 20 percent to 25 percent reduction in square footage. That’s going to be a huge savings.”

The reduction could amount to about three-and-a-half times the size of the Boston Common. But the local impact is muted because the company has relatively little office space in Massachusetts.

Hayes said it became apparent to him that Raytheon didn’t need all of its physical space as he toured the country, visiting facilities where “literally a handful of folks” were working in-person and the rest were “being efficient working remotely.”

“I think the ability to work remotely with the technology that we have, without losing productivity, is essential in our go-forward plan,” he said. “That’s easy cost savings in my mind."

Raytheon’s stock tumbled after a third-quarter sales decline in the company’s defense divisions exacerbated a deep slump in its commercial aerospace business.

Revenue slipped 2.3 percent in the missile and defense unit and posted a similar drop in the intelligence and space operation, Raytheon said Tuesday. That crimped the divisions' role as counterweights to Raytheon’s commercial jet engines, electronics systems, and spare parts, which have been slammed by the pandemic. The results underscored the uncertain outlook for Raytheon amid an unprecedented collapse in demand for air travel.

Raytheon stock plunged 7 percent to $56.53 at the close of trading Tuesday.

