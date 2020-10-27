A list of Mass. towns where you can’t go trick-or-treating traditionally this year

Most Massachusetts towns have encouraged residents to be wary while trick-or-treating this Saturday, but a select few have taken a stronger stance and prohibited the practice altogether.
Several cities like Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville did not officially cancel Halloween festivities, but reminded families to wear masks, social distance, and sanitize, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Local leaders statewide also told residents to get creative with the way they distribute candy and stay away from communal candy bowls if possible.
The general consensus? If you don’t want trick-or-treaters, keep the lights off. If you do, be safe.
Advertisement
These are some cities in Massachusetts that have officially curtailed trick-or-treating so far.
- Auburn canceled trick-or-treating and is instead hosting a Trunk or Treat event that delivers individually wrapped candies through contactless delivery.
- Groton prohibited door-to-door candy collecting.
- Lawrence canceled trick-or-treating.
- Leicester has opted against trick-or-treating.
- Longmeadow banned trick-or-treating, according to one Select Board member who acknowledged the action would cause some kids to be “disappointed.”
- Lowell prohibited trick-or-treating.
- Monson residents are allowed to trick-or-treat only between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m.
- Springfield is holding drive-by trick-or-treating, but banning the traditional trick-or-treating method.
- Worcester is not allowing trick-or-treating.
Did we miss your town? Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.