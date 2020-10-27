A list of Mass. towns where you can’t go trick-or-treating traditionally this year

Most Massachusetts towns have encouraged residents to be wary while trick-or-treating this Saturday, but a select few have taken a stronger stance and prohibited the practice altogether.

Several cities like Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville did not officially cancel Halloween festivities, but reminded families to wear masks, social distance, and sanitize, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Local leaders statewide also told residents to get creative with the way they distribute candy and stay away from communal candy bowls if possible.

The general consensus? If you don’t want trick-or-treaters, keep the lights off. If you do, be safe.