‘The New Sotheby’s Wine Encyclopedia’ hits the market this week

With dazzling photos and a dizzying amount of information, “The New Sotheby’s Wine Encyclopedia” by award-winning writer Tom Stevenson hits the market on Oct. 27. The newest edition, the sixth, is Sotheby’s first update of the comprehensive guide since 2011 and is published by National Geographic, another first. For decades, the earlier books (since 1988) have been a go-to text for the Master Sommelier exam, and a resource for oenophiles who relish reading about wine alongside a glassful. “It has been close to 10 years since the earlier edition of the most complete reference book on wine, so it is exciting that wine lovers will have a fully updated version with all the current information about all aspects of the wine world,” says Jamie Ritchie, Sotheby’s senior vice president, and worldwide head of wine, in an e-mail. Ritchie also wrote the foreword. The weighty book, arranged geographically, has extensive material on wine history, culture, grape growing, old and new viticulture regions across the globe, producers, trends, advice on tasting and serving, thousands of suggestions, and flavor notes. There’s a lot to digest, but it’s actually easy to read. It’s a stunning book to browse through and appreciate the hundreds of National Geographic photos and maps that transport you to the vineyard and places you might want to visit someday ($75). Available at many booksellers, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.