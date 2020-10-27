Recipe: Focaccia dough gets an overnight rise, then bakes with pears, walnuts, and gorgonzola

Makes 1 large flatbread

This golden, crispy flatbread with a soft and chewy center has a hefty dose of olive oil that distinguishes it from pizza dough or other plain flatbreads. It is a staple throughout Italy, often made with a sprinkle of herbs and served for breakfast or a snack throughout the day. Like many traditional versions in Genoa and along the coast of northwest Italy, this one, inspired by TV personality and cookbook author Samin Nosrat, uses plenty of olive oil and a salty brine that fills depressions in the dough made with your fingers. Here, the dough is topped with sweet fall pears, salty and assertive gorgonzola, rosemary, and a sprinkle of walnuts to make a small feast, but you could just as easily make it plain with a sprinkle of salt and rosemary. Allow time for the dough to rise overnight at room temperature, but you need only five minutes to mix it. It uses less yeast than you might expect but the slow rise helps the dough develop plenty of flavor without seeming overly yeasty and still gives you enough rise so your focaccia will be about 1-inch thick with lovely air pockets in the soft center. Another bonus is that the dough is very wet and an overnight rise eliminates the necessity of kneading. You may struggle a bit to get the dough to fill the pan -- it will want to shrink back after being stretched -- so you'll have to let it relax and stretch it again. A little patience will get you there, and it's well worth the effort.

DOUGH

3½ cups flour ½ teaspoon active dry yeast 1½ teaspoons salt 1¼ cups water 2 tablespoons olive oil

1. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, yeast, and salt to blend them. Add the water and olive oil. With a wooden spoon, stir until well combined. The dough will be wet. Use a firm plastic spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl to form the dough into a ball. (You can use a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, if you like.)

2. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and leave at room temperature for 12 to 14 hours. The dough will at least double in volume.

TOPPING

4 tablespoons olive oil 3 tablespoons lukewarm water ⅛ teaspoon fine salt 3 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary 1 ripe pear (any kind), thinly sliced 3 ounces gorgonzola, cut into thin slices 3 tablespoons walnuts 2 teaspoons honey

1. On a rimmed quarter-sheet pan or a 9-by-13-inch baking pan, spread 2 tablespoons of the oil over the bottom and sides.

2. Use a firm rubber spatula to fold the dough over itself once or twice in the bowl. With wet hands, transfer the dough to the baking sheet. Press the dough so it fills the pan into the corners. It will slip and slide a bit in the oil, but press it out as much as you can. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes, and repeat one or two more times, until the dough relaxes enough to fill the pan.

3. Set the oven at 450 degrees.

4. In a small bowl, mix the water, salt, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil until the salt dissolves. With your fingertips, make deep depressions in the dough at a deep angle. Pour the salted water and oil over the dough, allowing it to fill in the dimples. Let the dough rise for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until it is puffed and bubbly.

5. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the rosemary over the dough. Arrange the pears, cheese, and walnuts on top. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle the honey over the dough. Bake for 5 minutes more, or until the bottom crust is crisp and golden. Use a thin metal spatula to peek under the dough. (Total baking time is 25 minutes.) Sprinkle the focaccia with the remaining 1 tablespoon rosemary. Let the focaccia cool for 5 minutes in the pan, then use a thin metal spatula to release the sides and bottom. Transfer to a wire rack.

6. Cut into squares and serve warm or at room temperature. Focaccia is best eaten on the same day it is made, but you can reheat leftovers in a 300-degree oven for 10 minutes.

Sally Pasley Vargas