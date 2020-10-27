Recipe: Jill Biden’s favorite cookies are big, chunky oatmeal rounds with cranberries and chocolate

Makes 17

Very large, chunky oatmeal cookies with dried cranberries and chocolate chunks are favorites of Jill Biden. Only six mounds of dough go onto the baking sheet at once (the balls are 1/4-cup each), then they're flattened and baked until golden. The recipe comes from "Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner," by Giada De Laurentiis, who also made it for the Food Network.

1 cup flour ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon fine sea salt ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature ½ cup light brown sugar ½ cup granulated sugar 1 egg ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats 1 cup dried cranberries 1 bar (4 ounces) bittersweet chocolate (60 percent), coarsely chopped into 1/4-inch chunks

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Have on hand a 4-ounce scoop or a 1/4 cup measure.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to blend them.

3. In a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, if you have one, or the whisk, beat the butter and light brown and granulated sugar for 1 minute, or until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until smooth. With the machine on its lowest setting, gradually add the flour mixture, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

4. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand and stir in the oats, cranberries, and chocolate just until incorporated; the dough will be stiff and a little hard to mix.

5. Use the scoop or measure to make 12 slightly rounded 2-inch mounds of dough. If any cranberries, chocolate, or oatmeal flakes fall out of the mounds, press them back in with your fingers. Place six balls of dough, spaced evenly apart, on each baking sheet. Using the heel of your hand, flatten the mounds to make even 3-inch rounds.

6. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, switching the position of the sheets from back to front halfway through baking, or until the cookies are lightly golden. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 20 minutes. Bake the remaining cookies in the same way. Store in an airtight container.

Adapted from "Weeknights with Giada"