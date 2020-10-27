Recipe: Melania Trump’s favorite treats are sugar cookies stamped into stars

Makes 40

Melania Trump's favorite treats are sugar cookies that are formed in a buttery dough, left to rest in the fridge, then rolled out, and stamped with a star cutter. The dough is made with an extra egg yolk and a couple spoons of sour cream, so it's rich, but there are no flavors, not even vanilla, and they're not very sweet. The original recipe ran in Family Circle magazine

2 cups flour ½ teaspoon baking soda 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 cup confectioners' sugar 1 egg plus 1 extra yolk 2 tablespoons sour cream Extra flour (for rolling)

1. In a bowl, stir the flour and baking soda to blend them.

2. In an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar until blended. Add the egg, extra yolk, and sour cream. Beat until smooth.

3. Beat in the flour mixture just until the dough comes together. Turn it out onto a counter and shape it into 2 disks. Wrap in foil and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or for as long as overnight (if resting overnight, let the dough sit out for half an hour so it's soft enough to roll out).

4. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Have on hand extra parchment paper and a 2 1/2-inch star cutter.

5. Use a floured rolling pin to roll out 1 disk of dough on liberally floured parchment paper to 1/8-inch thickness. Using the star cutter to stamp out cookies. Transfer them to the parchment-lined sheet. Repeat with second disk. Collect the scraps, reshape them into a disk, and refrigerate.

6. Bake the cookies for 10 minutes, or until lightly golden. Slide the cookies onto a wire rack to cool. Roll out and bake the remaining dough in the same way. Store in an airtight container.