Recipe: Roasted vegetables should be lightly charred in spots but very tender, not crunchy

Serves 4

You can roast almost all vegetables, but you need to cook them in stages. Considering the name, you would think that a roasting pan is ideal for the job, but the sides are too high and the vegetables won't get enough heat. Use a very large rimmed baking sheet that won't buckle in the oven. This is sometimes called a "half-sheet pan" and after a sharp knife, it might be the best investment you make in your cookware. Coat the vegetables lightly with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Send all the root veggies into the oven first (here, carrots, onions, and potatoes), and give them a long head start. After 40 minutes, add the tender vegetables (cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms) and let everything roast together for another 50 minutes, or even longer. At the end of cooking, all the vegetables should be soft, never crunchy, and charred in spots. Halfway through the second part of roasting, you can add a spice like Aleppo or crushed red pepper, a sprinkle of curry, a splash of balsamic or sherry vinegar. If you do this, toss everything gently so the vegetables are coated all over. I prefer to scatter lots of fresh herbs on top to keep the flavors simple.

6 small red or gold potatoes (or a mix) 2 medium carrots 1 medium red onion 5 tablespoons olive oil, or more to taste Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cauliflower 1 medium zucchini 6 large button mushrooms 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano, thyme, or parsley (or a mix)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. Halve the potatoes and spread them on the baking sheet. Cut the carrots into 2-inch lengths and cut the thick ends in half lengthwise. Add them to the sheet. Cut the onion into quarters and cut each quarter in half again to make wedges. Add them to the sheet. Sprinkle the vegetables with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and use your hands to turn them so they're coated all over. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spread the vegetables out so there's plenty of space between them.

3. Roast the vegetables, turning them halfway through cooking, for 40 minutes (they will not be done).

4. Meanwhile, cut the cauliflower into 2-inch florets. Quarter the zucchini lengthwise and cut 2-inch pieces. Thickly slice the mushrooms. In a bowl, toss the cauliflower, zucchini, and mushrooms with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, salt, and pepper

5. Add the cauliflower, zucchini, and mushrooms to the baking sheet in the spaces between and around the other vegetables. Move the cooked vegetables so everything is snug but still forms a single layer. Continue roasting for 50 minutes, turning the vegetables halfway through cooking, or until they are all tender and charred in spots. There should be no juices in the pan. If there are, continue cooking for up to 15 minutes, watching the pan carefully, to evaporate them. (Total roasting time is 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 hours.)

6. Transfer the vegetables to a platter. Sprinkle them with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and the herbs.

Sheryl Julian