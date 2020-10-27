Recipe: Sandwich warm cheddar biscuits with ham and honey-mustard

Makes 8 sandwiches

Ham biscuits are such an important Southern treat that every good cook can make a decent biscuit. Here, the biscuits are flavored with paprika and mixed with shredded sharp cheddar and buttermilk. The next time you're thinking of making ham sandwiches, try it on cheese biscuits instead of ordinary bread. For brunch or lunch with a salad, count on two sandwiches per person. You can make the biscuits a day ahead and store them in an airtight container at room temperature. Reheat in a 350-degree oven for about 5 minutes. Biscuits should be warm.

BISCUITS

2 cups flour 2 teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspon sweet paprika ½ teaspoon salt Pinch of black pepper 6 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter, cut into pieces ¾ cup buttermilk 2½ ounces shredded sharp cheddar Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl that will hold all the ingredients, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, paprika, salt, and pepper to blend them.

3. Add the butter and use a pastry blender or two blunt knives to cut the butter into the flour mixture until the butter is the size of small peas. Add the buttermilk and cheddar and stir until the dry ingredients are just moistened. With one hand, keep turning the dough over in the bowl, gently kneading it, until it comes together. (If it feels very moist or sticky, add a little more flour.)

4. Lightly flour the counter and place the dough on it. Pat and shape the dough into a rectangle about 10-by-5 inches and 3/4-to-1-inch thick. Use a long knife to make 1 lengthwise cut in the dough and 3 crosswise cuts to form 8 squares. Place the squares on the baking sheet.

5. Bake the biscuits for 15 minutes, or until they are golden brown. Transfer the biscuits to a wire rack to cool slightly.

FILLING

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard 3 tablespoons honey 1 pound thinly sliced baked ham 1 cup baby arugula

1. In a small bowl, stir together the mustard and honey.

2. Cut the biscuits in half into top and bottom pieces. Spread the cut sides with the mustard mixture. On each bottom half, place 1 to 2 slices of ham, folding each slice over a few times so it's about the size of the biscuit. Top with arugula and cover with the biscuit top. If you like, insert a toothpick through the center of each sandwich to hold it together. If not serving immediately, cover loosely with plastic wrap.

Lisa Zwirn