Recipe: Spoon spicy pork meatballs in a sweet-and-salty sauce over rice noodles

Serves 6

These meatballs are not spicy with heat, but rather with tons of flavor from garlic, ginger, and scallions and a sticky, sweet, and salty sauce. The recipe makes 18 large meatballs, which are baked first without sauce, then with it, and served with wide rice noodles tossed with a little toasted sesame oil. If you have more meatballs than you need, tuck some in the freezer. On a night when your energy wanes, you’ll have a spicy dinner to perk you up.

SAUCE

½ cup low-sodium soy sauce ½ cup rice wine or dry sherry or dry white wine 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar 2 tablespoons Sriracha 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil 5 tablespoons honey

1. In a saucepan, stir together the soy sauce, rice wine or sherry or white wine, rice vinegar, Sriracha, sesame oil, and honey.

2. Bring the sauce to a boil over medium heat. Simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring often, or until it is reduced by about half; set aside.

NOODLES

Salt, to taste 8 ounces wide rice noodles 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Remove the pot from the heat and add the noodles. Cover the pot and let them sit for 3 to 8 minutes, or until the noodles are tender. (Brands differ, so check the package directions for the amount of time you need.)

2. Drain the noodles in a colander, rinse under cold water and drain again. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the sesame oil.

MEATBALLS

2 tablespoons canola oil (for the baking dish) 1 egg ½ cup panko or other dry white breadcrumbs 3 scallions, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 piece (1-inch) fresh ginger, finely chopped 2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil 1½ pounds ground pork 2 tablespoons sesame seeds 8 sprigs fresh cilantro, leaves removed

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. Spread the canola oil in the baking dish; set aside.

3. In a bowl, beat the egg. Stir in the panko or other breadcrumbs, scallions, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, and pork. Mix well. Form the mixture into 18 two-inch meatballs (about 1 1/2 ounces each.)

4. Slide the empty baking dish into the oven and leave for 5 minutes, or until the oil is hot.

5. Place the meatballs in the baking dish (they should just fit.) Bake for 5 minutes. Remove the dish from the oven and pour the sauce over the meatballs. Bake 10 minutes more. Remove the dish from the oven and baste the meatballs with the sauce. Return the dish to the oven and bake 5 to 8 minutes more, or until the sauce is sticky and the meatballs are golden. (Total baking time is 20 to 23 minutes.)

6. Pour the excess sauce in the baking dish into a small serving dish. Sprinkle the meatballs with sesame seeds and serve them over the rice noodles. Garnish with cilantro and serve the sauce separately.

Sally Pasley Vargas