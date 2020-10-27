These spoons are designed to make your measuring more precise

Levoons measuring spoons from Dreamfarm. Handout

If you’re replacing or upgrading some utensils in the kitchen drawer, the Levoons measuring spoons from Dreamfarm are worth considering, especially for dry ingredients. The Australian company, known for gadgets with inventive designs, introduced a set of four measuring spoons that can level ingredients to save time and increase accuracy. When you squeeze the stainless steel handles, a scraper sweeps across the spoon, shoving off the excess flour, baking soda or powder, or other ingredient, for a precise measurement. The spoons go from a quarter-teaspoon to a teaspoon and include a tablespoon. They snap together and fan out to use and pull apart so you can clean just the dirty ones. Snap them back together, and the spoons nest for easy storage ($14.95). Available in assorted colors at Tags Hardware, Porter Square Shopping Center, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955; dreamfarm.com and amazon.com.