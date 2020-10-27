For this couple, true love in a loop at the Dunkin’ drive-thru

“I genuinely think Ben Affleck should option this story ,” another Tweeter weighed in.

Extra Extra! (That’s the newsboy cry, not the coffee order.) A couple who met at a Dunkin’ was married at that Dunkin’ and social media is here for it.

The sweet tale went viral after its mention last week in The New York Times mini-vows section. John Thompson, 45, a recently retired Marine working as a car salesman, was a drive-thru regular at the Dunkin' in Edmund, Okla. He arrived every morning at 7:15 to order the same thing: a large hot coffee (cream and sugar) and a sausage, egg, and cheese croissant. And Dunkin’ employee Sugar Good, 49, was always the one to hand him his order.

Thompson looked for her name on the receipt, but thought “Sugar No. 7” was a reference to his order. He never imagined it was her name. Then one day, Good tucked her card in with Thompson’s order.

Three years later, Thompson proposed in the location’s parking lot while dropping off Good for her morning shift. They were married Oct. 13 in the same drive-thru where they met. The bride wore Dunkin’ (her uniform).

“This story could not be any sweeter,” read one typical Tweet.

“I am very glad this story came out after my wedding because I know for a fact my husband would want to get married at Dunkin’ if that as an option,” Tweeted another.

The Canton-based company even blogged about the wedding. According to the post, the couple had a Dunkin’-themed wedding ceremony with free glazed and maple-glazed doughnuts, a dessert table with custom photo doughnuts, plus a doughnut bouquet and doughnut cake.

This isn’t the first Dunkin' wedding in the past year.

A Massachusetts couple also said their vows at the same Dunkin' location where they met. Valerie (Sneade) and Jason Roy were married in December, at the Dunkin’ on Grafton Street in Worcester.

“We think it’s an absolute riot," the bride told the AP at the time. "Has anybody been married in Dunkin’ Donuts before? Maybe we’ll start a trend.”

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

