Andover kicks off search for new superintendent

The School Committee kicked off the effort to replace outgoing School Superintendent Sheldon Berman Oct. 19 when it voted to seek proposals for a professional search firm to assist with the selection process.

Berman, who has served as superintendent since 2015, announced Oct. 15 that he is resigning his Andover post effective Dec. 31 to relocate to the Pacific Northwest, where his wife has accepted a new position.

At its Oct. 19 meeting, the committee also voted to seek candidates for an interim superintendent to head the district from Jan. 1 to June 30. The panel expects to begin reviewing applications for the interim post the week of Nov. 2 and to conduct interviews in the following weeks.